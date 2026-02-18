Tamarack Resort Extends Half-Price Lift Tickets to Bogus Basin Season Pass Holders Through March 13

"We're all part of the same Idaho ski community," said Zander Smith, PR Associate at Tamarack Resort. "When your neighbors are having a tough year, you step up. We're proud to open our mountain to Bogus pass holders and give them a chance to enjoy some strong late-season conditions here at Tamarack."

Strong Late-Season Conditions at Tamarack

Recent storms have refreshed the mountain, building a 71-inch base at the summit and bringing season-to-date snowfall to 123 inches. Additional accumulation is forecast through the end of February, setting the stage for a strong finish to the ski season.

With a summit elevation of 7,700 feet and 2,800 vertical feet of drop, Tamarack offers 1,610 acres of skiable terrain across more than 57 named runs, served by six chairlifts. The resort's balanced terrain mix — 17% beginner, 45% intermediate, and 38% advanced — ensures opportunities for skiers and riders of all levels.

Offer Details

Present a valid Bogus Basin season pass at the Tamarack ticket office Limitations: One discounted ticket per pass holder per visit. Subject to daily ticket caps on peak days. Cannot be combined with other offers.

For more information, visit tamarackidaho.com.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho.com .

