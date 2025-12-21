Tamarack Resort Opens for the 2025-2026 Ski Season

Opening-day operations will feature access to the upper mountain, and Tamarack's signature alpine experience as conditions allow. Planned lifts for opening day on December 22 include Discovery Chair, Tamarack Express, and Summit Express, with additional terrain and lifts opening as snowfall continues and temperatures permit further snowmaking.

Daily lift operations are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with expanded terrain, lift access, and programming announced as conditions improve. The Mid-Mountain Lodge will be open and operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering food, beverages, and a welcoming gathering place at elevation.

"We are thrilled to be opening! Our mountain operations team is working hard to get and keep as much terrain open as possible and we all of our restaurants will be open to the public," said Kara Finley, COO of the Resort. "We know how special the holiday season is for our guests, and we're especially focused on delivering a memorable experience for everyone who visits our mountain."

This season also brings two new ski runs and approximately 50 acres of expanded terrain, added as part of post-fire recovery efforts following the Rock Fire. The newly opened areas enhance Tamarack's intermediate and advanced offerings while supporting long-term forest health and improved ski conditions.

Due to limited early-season snowfall, guests will ski the upper mountain via Summit Express and download on Tamarack Express. Skiing from the top of Tamarack Express down to the base will not be permitted during early operations. This approach allows Tamarack to offer safe and enjoyable skiing while crews continue preparing additional terrain and the snow keeps falling. To support guest access, Dial-A-Ride service will be available throughout the day, providing convenient transportation to Tamarack Express from base-area parking and lodging.

Winter at Tamarack

When the mountain is fully open, Tamarack Resort boasts 1,610 acres of skiable terrain, 57 named runs, three terrain parks, and a vertical drop of 2,800 feet rising to a 7,700-foot summit. The resort receives an average of 300 inches of snowfall annually and offers terrain for all ability levels, with 17% beginner, 45% intermediate, and 38% advanced runs.

Guests can also enjoy Tamarack's full winter lineup, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, lessons through Tamarack's Sports School, and seasonal events as part of the resort's Enchanted Holidays programming.

Plan Your Visit

For the latest updates on conditions, lift operations, terrain openings, and holiday events, visit tamarackidaho.com.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination spans 3,600 acres and is located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Tamarack offers year-round recreation, vacation rentals, real estate, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. In winter, the resort delivers alpine skiing across 1,610 acres, Nordic trails, snowshoeing, and fat biking. Summer offerings include championship golf, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, and watersports on Lake Cascade.

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

406-381-6743

[email protected]

www.tamarackidaho.com

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT