Tamarack Resort Opens Reservations for New Marina Boat Slips on Lake Cascade

DONNELLY, Idaho, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort today announced that reservations are now open to the public for seasonal boat slips at the new Tamarack Resort Marina on Lake Cascade, offering guests and visitors a new way to experience America's only ski, golf, and lake resort.

Beginning today, the public can reserve boat slips for the 2026 summer season, running from May 22 through September 7, 2026. Slips are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be booked online at www.tamarackresortmarina.com.

Boaters enjoy surfing on Lake Cascade near the Tamarack Resort Marina.

"This is the type of addition that continues to shape Tamarack into the kind of resort experience we've always envisioned," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "Creating more ways for our guests and homeowners to connect with the outdoors, whether on the mountain, the golf course, or now the lake, is what this place is all about."

A New Lakefront Experience at Tamarack

The Tamarack Resort Marina is located within the Poison Creek Unit of Lake Cascade State Park, placing guests at the center of one of Idaho's premier recreation areas. The marina's seasonal slips can accommodate boats up to 30 feet in length, including ADA-accessible slip rentals. Positioned just a short distance from Tamarack Resort's Village, lodging, and Osprey Meadows Golf Course, the marina creates seamless access between lake, mountain, and resort amenities. Marina operations will run daily between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the broader Lake Cascade State Park system, including camping opportunities at nearby state park units, creating a complete lakefront experience that extends beyond the resort.

Full-Service Marina Amenities

The marina delivers a comprehensive lakeside experience for both boaters and visitors, including:

On-water fuel service

A retail and rental cabana offering boating essentials and equipment

Motorized and non-motorized rentals, including surf and ski boats, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, kayaks, paddleboards, and Hobie-style catamarans

Dining options from Tamarack's Mountain Bites Food Truck

Expanded beachfront amenities, including a designated swim area, sandy beach, and sand volleyball court

In addition to seasonal slips, limited day and overnight moorage may be available for campers within the broader Lake Cascade State Park System. Boaters should call the Tamarack Resort Marina in advance to confirm pricing and availability.

Slip Reservation Details

Who: Open to the public

Season: May 22 – September 7, 2026

Price: $3,000 per slip for the season

How: Online only at www.tamarackresortmarina.com

Payment: Full payment required at time of reservation

Waitlist: Not available; slips must be reserved each season

Due to limited inventory, early reservations are encouraged

Enhancing Tamarack's Four-Season Offering

The addition of the marina continues Tamarack Resort's evolution into a fully integrated four-season destination. Guests can now pair time on Lake Cascade with golf at Osprey Meadows, lift-served mountain biking, hiking, and Village dining and events, all within minutes.

Plan Your Summer at Tamarack

To reserve a boat slip, visit www.tamarackresortmarina.com

For additional marina details: https://tamarackidaho.com/marina

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit www.tamarackidaho.com

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

(406)-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT