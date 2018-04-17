Tamares' Valo Park selected as Headquarters for Leading Technology Company Appian

Designed by renowned architect Kohn Pedersen Fox, Valo Park is comprised of 785,000 square feet of trophy office space and tenant amenities including conference facilities, a 20,000 square foot fitness facility, sport courts and a 300-seat auditorium. Tenants enjoy food and beverage at a newly renovated lobby restaurant and coffee bar, at a full service eatery and in executive dining areas. Additionally Valo Park's 16-acre campus encompasses a lake, jogging trails, gardens, outdoor picnic areas and world-class art installations.

"Valo Park is an extraordinary place to do business. We are honored that Appian has chosen Valo Park as its new headquarters and has committed to bringing 600 new jobs to Northern Virginia," said Poju Zabludowicz, Chairman of Tamares, the owner of Valo Park. "When we bought this building 3 years ago we hoped to convert it from a single use facility to a multi-tenant campus that would deliver amenities and resources for modern companies and meet the needs and lifestyle of a modern workforce. We are delighted to see that goal realized today."

Tamares recently completed a multi-million dollar redesign by leading design firm Gensler and engaged FLIK Hospitality Group to manage Valo Park's food services and tenant amenities in order to create the dynamic sense of community important to employers and employees alike. Tamares has created a unique environment to attract the region's leading-edge companies.

CBRE, led by Senior Vice Presidents Erik McLaughlin and Jeff Roman worked to broker the transaction on behalf of Tamares. "CBRE would like to thank Appian and its representatives, Dale Powell and Paul Darr of Cushman & Wakefield, for choosing Valo Park and congratulate Tamares on a tremendous win at this world-class property."

Tamares purchased 7950 Jones Branch Drive in 2015 with the goal of transforming the facility to a state-of-the-art multi-tenant corporate campus. Tamares' purchase was a joint venture with Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company of Finland.

About Tamares

Tamares is a diversified enterprise with investments in real estate, hospitality, telecommunication, and technology. Led by Chairman and CEO, Poju Zabludowicz, Tamares has successfully invested in and built companies in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Tamares owns and manages iconic real estate holdings in New York's Times Square and London's Mayfair, hotel and leisure interests in Las Vegas and Tel Aviv and also owns Israel based telecommunications leader Tamares Telecom. Additionally Tamares holds significant investments El-Al Airlines, Palantir, and a series of early-stage technology investments.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue). The company has more than 80,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through 450 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

