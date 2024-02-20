TAMASHII NATIONS IS HEADED TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH FOR A LIMITED TIME POPUP SHOP OPENING MARCH 1, 2024

A fun and unique shopping experience is headed to Vancouver, BC featuring beautiful displays, exclusive items, and products never before available in Canada through March 11, 2023.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In just 10 days TAMASHII NATIONS will be headed to Vancouver, Canada for a limited time, to bring fans a delightful shopping experience. Customers will be able to purchase Event Exclusives, as well as items only available at TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO, SHANGHAI, and NEW YORK. All your favorite product lines will be available including S.H.Figuarts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, METAL BUILD, THE ROBOT SPIRITS and more (while supplies last). Fans will also have great photo opportunities to pose with life-sized statues. You won't want to miss it!

(1), Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
Over 25 Exclusive Items will be available at TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Satellite in Vancouver, including items found only at TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO, SHANGHAI and NEW YORK:

  • METAL BUILD Strike Gundam -Heliopolis Roll Out Ver.-
  • S.H.Figuarts NARUTO UZUMAKI -Battle Scarred Edition-
  • S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN SON GOKU KAIO-KEN
  • S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU -INNOCENT CHALLENGER-
  • METAL BUILD EVANGELION TEST TYPE-01 -STORE LIMITED EDITION-
  • MEISHO MOVIE REALIZATION Yojinbo Mandalorian ＆ Grogu
  • S.H.Figuarts SAILOR MOON -Animation Color Edition- [BEST SELECTION]
  • AND MANY MORE!

Additionally, customers will receive an EVENT EXCLUSIVE TAMASHII NATIONS Logo Acrylic Stand for free with any qualifying order over $100 (while supplies last).

What:  TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Satellite in Vancouver

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Mall: 

4700 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 4M5, Canada

When: March 1, 2024 – March 11, 2024

Store Hours: Monday to Saturday 10am9pm, Sunday 11am7pm

For more information and the latest updates regarding the TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Satellite in Vancouver, please visit https://tamashiiweb.com/en/event/vancouver2024/

About TAMASHII NATIONS

TAMASHII NATIONS is a collection of high-quality figure brands assembled under the Bandai Spirits banner. Two of its most notable names are the Chogokin and S.H.Figuarts series, which feature a wide variety of characters from tokusatsu, anime, and robot IPs. The master craftsmen of TAMASHII NATIONS make sure to instill soul—tamashii—into every product they release worldwide

