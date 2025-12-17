Tambourine Partners with Ted Turner Reserves, Launches New Website Showcasing the Brand's Conservation Mission

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, today announced the successful launch of a new website for Ted Turner Reserves, a collection of eco-conscious luxury destinations spanning over one million acres of preserved wilderness across the American Southwest. The website represents a major step forward in the brand's ongoing effort to share its conservation mission and inspire responsible travel through immersive digital storytelling.

Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve

Ted Turner Reserves encompasses four extraordinary properties in New Mexico—Vermejo, Sierra Grande, Armendaris, and Ladder—each blending sustainable hospitality with the visionary legacy of founder Ted Turner. The new website captures that spirit through rich visuals, intuitive navigation, and meaningful narratives that invite visitors to experience the land, wildlife, and conservation work firsthand.

"Working with Ted Turner Reserves has been an incredible opportunity to help communicate a story that transcends travel," said Ali Sheikh, Associate Creative Director. "This project allowed us to merge design, technology, and emotion to reflect a brand that not only offers exceptional stays but also serves a larger mission: to protect and restore the natural world."

The new Ted Turner Reserves website stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in advancing environmental stewardship, inviting travelers to discover the beauty of the American Southwest and participate in the preservation of its wild places for generations to come.

"Our goal was to create a digital home that honors Ted Turner's lifelong commitment to conservation," said Jade McBride, President of Ted Turner Reserves. "Tambourine helped us translate our mission into a visual and emotional journey—one that encourages guests to connect more deeply with nature and understand the impact of their stay."

Visit tedturnerreserves.com to explore the new website.

About Ted Turner Reserves

Ted Turner Reserves is a hospitality brand that is grounded in conservation with a mission to connect people with nature. With 1.1 million acres across three properties in New Mexico, Ted Turner Reserves includes three reserves ( Vermejo , Armendaris , and Ladder ) and one retreat ( Sierra Grande ). These properties provide an unparalleled experience for guests to visit and experience luxurious hospitality, outdoor activities, and unfettered access to nature. Guests also will have the opportunity to learn about renowned businessman, philanthropist, and environmentalist Ted Turner's efforts to restore and preserve these properties and their native species and ecosystems.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in 47 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Hannah Trefry, Director of Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine