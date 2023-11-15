Tambourine Unveils Captivating New Website for St. Kitts Tourism Authority

News provided by

Tambourine

15 Nov, 2023, 10:44 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is delighted to announce the successful launch of the new St. Kitts Tourism Authority website.

With a commitment to showcasing the island's unique beauty and rich culture, Tambourine, St. Kitts Tourism Authority's agency of record, has crafted a website that combines cutting-edge technology with captivating design. The result is a digital experience that truly reflects the charm and allure of St. Kitts.

Key features of the new website include:

Robust Destination-Level CMS: The website is powered by an easy-to-use content management system that was created around the unique needs of destination marketing organizations. The CMS has the ability to capture RFP lead information and is powerful enough to house hotel accommodations, restaurants, and activity listings.

Immersive Design: From the moment visitors arrive on the site, they are immersed in the vibrant colors, natural beauty, and cultural heritage of St. Kitts. The design incorporates stunning visuals, animations, and design textures that transport you to the tropical paradise.

Rich Content: St. Kitts is known for its diverse landscapes, from lush rainforests and volcanic peaks to pristine beaches. Because of this, the website features high-quality photo and video content, including documentary-style videos narrated by locals; all original content was captured by Tambourine's photo and video production teams.

Custom Experience: Website visitors can explore the islands through interactive maps and customized itineraries, enabling them to create a dream vacation tailored to their interests and preferences.

The launch of this new website is a significant milestone for St. Kitts in its efforts to promote the islands as a world-class tourist destination.

"Tambourine remains an invaluable marketing ally," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "This project was no small feat, and we're thrilled to unveil a website that not only elevates our brand but enhances our marketing initiatives."

To explore the website and start planning your next adventure, visit www.visitstkitts.com.

About St. Kitts
Located in the northern Leeward Islands, where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, is the captivating twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Discover a distinctive array of wellness pursuits, resort relaxation, astonishing natural beauty, and a dash of history on one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

About Tambourine
Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Media Contact: Thomas McDermott, (954) 975-2220, [email protected] 

SOURCE Tambourine

Also from this source

TAMBOURINE HONORED TO RECEIVE MULTIPLE TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

TAMBOURINE HONORED TO RECEIVE MULTIPLE TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is...
Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division

Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division

Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.