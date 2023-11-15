Tambourine Unveils Captivating New Website for St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Key features of the new website include:

Robust Destination-Level CMS: The website is powered by an easy-to-use content management system that was created around the unique needs of destination marketing organizations. The CMS has the ability to capture RFP lead information and is powerful enough to house hotel accommodations, restaurants, and activity listings.

Immersive Design: From the moment visitors arrive on the site, they are immersed in the vibrant colors, natural beauty, and cultural heritage of St. Kitts. The design incorporates stunning visuals, animations, and design textures that transport you to the tropical paradise.

Rich Content: St. Kitts is known for its diverse landscapes, from lush rainforests and volcanic peaks to pristine beaches. Because of this, the website features high-quality photo and video content, including documentary-style videos narrated by locals; all original content was captured by Tambourine's photo and video production teams .

Custom Experience: Website visitors can explore the islands through interactive maps and customized itineraries, enabling them to create a dream vacation tailored to their interests and preferences.

The launch of this new website is a significant milestone for St. Kitts in its efforts to promote the islands as a world-class tourist destination.

"Tambourine remains an invaluable marketing ally," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "This project was no small feat, and we're thrilled to unveil a website that not only elevates our brand but enhances our marketing initiatives."

To explore the website and start planning your next adventure, visit www.visitstkitts.com .

About St. Kitts

Located in the northern Leeward Islands, where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, is the captivating twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Discover a distinctive array of wellness pursuits, resort relaxation, astonishing natural beauty, and a dash of history on one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

