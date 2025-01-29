Tammie Davis Joins Simmons Bank as SVP Community Strategy and Performance

Seasoned banking veteran brings more than 25 years of community and consumer banking experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced the addition of Tammie Davis as senior vice president for Community Strategy and Performance. Davis will report to chief community banking officer Chris White and will be responsible for overseeing comprehensive strategies for the community banking division that optimize sales, service and operational excellence across the business line.

Tammie Davis, Simmons Bank

"We're excited to add someone with Tammie's experience to our team at Simmons Bank," said White. "Tammie is a seasoned banking veteran who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills to an already strong team at Simmons Bank. We look forward to the vision and energy she will bring to our community banking team."

Prior to joining Simmons Bank, she most recently served as a division president for a larger regional bank. Davis is also very active engaging as a civic and volunteer in the community. She is a member of Arkansas nonprofit Fifty for the Future, as well as a past board member for Baptist Health Long Term Care Hospital and served as the 2024 Heart Ball chair for the American Heart Association. She also served on St. Jude's leadership team for the Justin Moore Golf Classic from 2021-2022 and as co-chair for Ronald McDonald House's Chocolate Fantasy Ball in 2010. She is a past graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock and has served in a variety of leadership roles for the Rotary Club of Little Rock.

Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025 , by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com , by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

