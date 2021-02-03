Tampa Bay-Area Wendy's Fans Can Score A Free* Breakfast Sandwich This Weekend To Fuel-Up For The Big Game

"Our starting breakfast menu line-up, including our popular Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich, beats the competition every time," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "This weekend we are bringing a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit offer, exclusively in Tampa, so fans can enjoy the best breakfast in the game."

WHEN:

From Friday, February 5 through Sunday, February 7, Wendy's fans and football fanatics can kick off their morning with a FREE* Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at restaurant– no purchase necessary. That's a deal you don't want to fumble!

WHERE:

100+ participating Tampa Bay-area Wendy's restaurants. To find your closest Wendy's Tampa Bay location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com.

HOW:

Head to a participating Wendy's from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to score this delicious deal, available at restaurant only. Check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location.

*No purchase necessary. Offer valid February 5 – 7, 2021 during breakfast hours only. Limit one (1) free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit upon request per customer per visit at participating Tampa Bay, FL area locations while supplies last. Offer not valid for digital or delivery orders. Not valid within a combo or with any other offer.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

