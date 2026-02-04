Tampa Bay-Based Gastro Florida Joins Tampa General Hospital Provider Network, Expanding Access to World-Class Gastroenterology Care

This strategic affiliation increases access to world-class, academic-based gastroenterology and hepatology care throughout the region with the addition of a leading independent GI medical group with more than 60 board-certified providers to TGPN.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastro Florida, a leader in the treatment of the full spectrum of digestive diseases and GI clinical research for more than 15 years, has partnered with Tampa General Hospital (TGH) to expand access to comprehensive, academic-driven health care services in the Tampa Bay region and beyond. The strategic addition to the Tampa General Provider Network (TGPN) brings together specialized expertise at scale from the region's largest GI group with the innovative, world-class resources of one of the nation's top-ranked academic health systems.

"Expanding access to high-quality, academic-driven care is central to our mission at Tampa General," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "By welcoming Gastro Florida into the Tampa General Provider Network, we are uniting leading gastroenterology expertise with the full strength of our academic health system to deliver more coordinated, advanced and patient-centered care across the Tampa Bay region and beyond."

Led by Seena Salyani, MBA, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer of Gastro Florida and courtesy professor of USF College of Public Health, and interventional gastroenterologist Gourisankar "Shankar" Degala, MD, president and board chairman of Gastro Florida, the group will continue serving patients across the Tampa Bay region as part of TGPN, with the new affiliation benefitting residents of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Polk counties by providing enhanced care pathways for complex, gastroenterology-related conditions.

"This partnership with Tampa General Hospital marks an important next chapter for Gastro Florida and the patients we serve," said Salyani. "By aligning with an academic health system of this caliber, we are expanding access to advanced diagnostics, personalized medicine, predictive analytics – including AI applications – and coordinated treatment pathways to optimize outcomes, while becoming a platform to expand this model throughout the state of Florida. This relationship will inevitably attract innovative business partners and top personnel for our group, including the best gastroenterologists who want to be associated with relevance and excellence."

"As physicians, our focus is always on delivering the highest quality care, especially for patients with complex gastrointestinal conditions," said Dr. Degala. "Joining the Tampa General Provider Network allows our providers to collaborate more closely with academic specialists, leverage the latest clinical advancements and ensure our patients receive seamless care across every stage of their treatment, including timely intervention for oncological cases. We were intentional in seeking a partner recognized for its commitment to the community, academic excellence, and continuous innovation, and we look forward to building a collaborative relationship that advances patient care and clinical education."

"The addition of the Gastro Florida team underscores our commitment to expanding access to expert, world-class care backed by the power of academic medicine," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of Oncology, president of the Tampa General Provider Network and co-vice president of Clinical and Translational Research, TGH-USF Health Office of Clinical Research. "Gastro Florida shares our dedication to clinical excellence, collaboration and patient-centered care, strengthening our ability to serve patients across the Tampa Bay region and beyond."

Streamlined Access to Comprehensive Services

Gastro Florida patients will now have direct access to Tampa General's academic health system, including cutting-edge medical advancements, collaborative treatment plans, and top-tier specialists through the TGH Digestive Diseases Institute. Patients requiring complex procedures at Tampa General can return to their local provider for follow-up care, ensuring continuity, convenience and excellence in care.

This addition to TGPN further elevates Tampa General's expertise and the quality of care delivered, which earned the academic health system the #21 spot in the nation for gastroenterology and GI surgery by U.S. News & World Report as part of its 2025-2026 Best Hospitals ranking.

Gastro Florida practices will remain at their current locations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. To find a location or physician, please visit gastrofl.com.

