Tampa General Hospital Named Top Hospital in Tampa Bay, Recognized by Newsweek as One of the World's Best Hospitals for 8th Consecutive Year

The region's only university-affiliated academic health system is ranked among the world's top hospitals and recognized by Newsweek and Statista as a 2026 leader in Infection Prevention.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has again been named the top hospital in Tampa Bay and a top-three hospital in Florida among Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals 2026." The 2026 recognition marks eight consecutive years Tampa General has been included in the global rankings and designates the academic health system as an "8-Year Champion & All-Time Winner."

"Earning a place among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals for the eighth consecutive year reflects the bold, forward-looking work our teams are doing every day to raise the bar for health care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General Hospital. "We're investing in innovation, advancing academic medicine and scaling new models of care that deliver better outcomes and a more seamless patient experience."

Additionally, Tampa General earned recognition by Newsweek and Statista as a leader in Infection Prevention. This achievement builds upon the academic health system's ongoing work to leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence-powered tools to identify patients who are at high risk for developing severe infections. In one example, Tampa General partnered with Palantir and physician-scientists to develop Sepsis Hub, an advanced sepsis monitoring tool within the health system's Care Coordination Center that uses real-time data from the electronic health record to provide early insight into potential sepsis cases and enable clinicians to intervene earlier. The Sepsis Hub has saved 569 lives as of July 2025 and has contributed to a 30% reduction in sepsis patients' length of stay.

This year, Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals" list recognizes 2,530 medical institutions across 32 countries. Hospitals were evaluated based on a rigorous methodology of four data sources, including:

Hospital quality metrics

Recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospitals managers and health care professionals)

Results from patient surveys

Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures Implementation Survey

More information about Tampa General's ranking and Newsweek's methodology in selecting the 2026 World's Best Hospitals is available here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers, ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the fifth year in a row, and among the top three in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

