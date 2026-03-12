Tampa Bay Business Journal Honors Vantagepoint A.I. as a 'Best Place to Work' for the 11th Consecutive Year -- A Streak Built on Culture, Not Chance

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has achieved what few companies in the Tampa Bay region can claim: an unbroken, eleven-year streak as a recognized 'Best Place to Work,' as awarded by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This milestone also marks the company's 16th all-time appearance on the prestigious list, a testament to a workplace culture.

The award is driven entirely by employee feedback, meaning this recognition is earned fresh each year, not inherited. In an era when employee engagement and workplace satisfaction have never been more scrutinized, Vantagepoint A.I. has deepened its standing.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., spoke to what this recognition truly represents: "Eleven years in a row is something we don't take for granted for even a single moment. Every year, our team has the opportunity to tell us exactly how they feel, and every year, they've shown up for this company the way this company shows up for them. That kind of mutual trust isn't built overnight. It's built through thousands of small decisions made every day; decisions rooted in our core values of integrity and innovation. I am incredibly proud of the team we've assembled and the company culture."

The nomination pool for this year's recognition was among the most competitive in the award's history, with hundreds of companies across the Tampa Bay area submitting for consideration. That Vantagepoint A.I. has navigated this increasingly competitive field for over a decade, and never once missed the mark, speaks to the durability of its people-first philosophy.

At the heart of that philosophy is a deliberate approach to culture: treating colleagues like family, fostering communication and trust across all levels of the organization, and maintaining a shared sense of purpose around the company's mission to empower traders daily worldwide.

Since pioneering the application of artificial intelligence for independent traders in 1991, Vantagepoint A.I. has continuously evolved its proprietary neural network technology, which forecasts stock and options movements 3 days in advance with documented accuracy of up to 87.4%. It's a fitting parallel: just as the company pushes the boundaries of what predictive technology can do for traders, it continues to push the boundaries of what a great workplace can look like for its team.

Vantagepoint A.I. remains rooted in the Tampa Bay community it has called home for decades. The company's ongoing charitable commitments, including partnerships with Florida Farm Share, the Lilly Education Foundation, and Grace's Food Pantry, reflect its belief that the same values driving a healthy workplace culture should extend outward into the community it serves.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint A.I., creator of VantagePoint A.I. software, provides A.I. forecasting for Stocks, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs to over 47,000 traders across 138 countries around the world. Experience artificial intelligence in action by scheduling a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

