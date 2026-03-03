Rachael Mendelsohn showcases dedication to agriculture and youth development with support

from local community leaders and businesses

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., a leading artificial intelligence powered financial forecasting firm based in Wesley Chapel, Florida, proudly watched as his daughter Rachael Mendelsohn competed at the Pasco County Fair this week, showcasing her steer Toby Beef in a multi-day event that highlighted the values of hard work, discipline, and community spirit.

Rachael, a 15-year-old 4-H member, guided her 1,266 pound steer Toby Beef through three days of competition at the fair. She participated in steer judging on Tuesday evening, followed by showmanship on Wednesday evening, and concluded with the steer sale on Thursday evening. The experience represented months of preparation, daily care, and dedication to the craft of raising and showing livestock.

"This was a great learning experience for Rachael, and I could not be prouder of her commitment and the poise she showed throughout the week," said Lane Mendelsohn. "What made it even more meaningful was the incredible outpouring of support from our community. So many people invested their time and resources to encourage Rachael and support youth in agriculture across the state of Florida."

The Mendelsohn family expressed deep gratitude to the community members and local businesses who showed their support by actively bidding at Thursday evening's steer sale. Five supporters in particular demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Rachael and to the future of youth in agriculture:

Neumann Construction and Roofing LLC, whose owner Jason Neumann placed the winning bid on Rachael's steer, exemplifying the kind of community leadership that makes Pasco County a special place to live and raise a family. Also actively bidding and showing tremendous support were BankFlorida, Subaru of Wesley Chapel, State Representative Kevin Steele, and Larry Williams.

"When local businesses and community leaders step up to support young people in programs like 4-H, they are investing in the next generation," Mendelsohn added. "The values that agriculture teaches, including responsibility, resilience, and respect for the process, are the same values that drive success in any field. We are grateful to every person who played a role in making this week so special for Rachael."

This marks Rachael's second year showing at the Pasco County Fair. Last year, her steer Johnny Ca$h was purchased by Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley. Continuing the tradition, she established then, Rachael plans to donate a portion of her auction proceeds to a local charity. For Rachael, giving back to the same community that rallied behind her is a natural extension of the values she has learned through 4-H and her family's longstanding commitment to service.

For Lane, supporting Rachael's involvement in agriculture is both personal and purposeful. Lane and his wife Mandi operate Circle M Ranch, a passion project where the family raises 100% Full Blood Registered Wagyu cattle. He sees a direct connection between the lessons Rachael learns through her steer projects and the core values that have guided Vantagepoint A.I. since his father, Louis Mendelsohn, founded the company in 1979. The company's core values of integrity, respect, positivity, passion, and teamwork are the same principles reinforced every day through the hard work of raising and showing livestock. Lane's hope is that Rachael will one day carry on the family legacy as a third-generation leader at Vantagepoint A.I., continuing to serve the company's global family of traders. Both Rachael and her sister Abby are dedicated 4-H members who have been showing livestock for several years. This season, both Mendelsohn girls competed at the Florida State Fair and the Pasco County Fair, showing chickens, rabbits, turkeys, guinea pigs, and Rachael's steer Toby Beef. They also completed an agricultural mechanics welding project with guidance from Jeff Huard of Ram Welding LLC, a friend and Vantagepoint software user. The girls came home with numerous ribbons and awards, and their continued success is a testament to the work ethic and commitment to excellence that defines the Mendelsohn family both on the ranch and in the boardroom.

About Vantagepoint A.I.

Vantagepoint A.I., founded in 1979, has been headquartered in Pasco County since 1987 and serves over 47,000 traders across 138 countries with its patented artificial intelligence-powered financial forecasting technology. The company is currently expanding into a new 10,000 square foot headquarters in Wesley Chapel, further demonstrating its commitment to the Pasco County community. For more information, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

