Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Announces Tampa General Hospital as their Exclusive Medical Provider

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced a strategic partnership with Tampa General Hospital to be the Super Bowl Host Committee's exclusive medical provider. Tampa General Hospital will also be the exclusive sponsor of the first aid stations at Super Bowl Experience, presented by Lowe's.

This year, Super Bowl Experience, presented by Lowe's, will consist of live music, food and beverage, sponsor activations, and more throughout multiple parks along the 2.7-mile Tampa Riverwalk, as well as football-themed NFL activations in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. It will open on Friday, January 29, 2021, and last until Saturday, February 6, 2021. The Tampa Bay Host Committee is working directly with the NFL to ensure public health and safety. Tampa General will help support the first aid stations with clinical teams during the weeklong event. In addition, there will be a mask mandate and isolation areas designated by the NFL.

"It's exciting to work with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee as Super Bowl LV comes to Tampa Bay. The events leading up to the big game will put Tampa Bay in the national spotlight. Tampa General Hospital is proud to be the strategic medical partner and exclusive sponsor of the first aid stations. Our clinical teams look forward to ensuring health & safety during the outdoor events held on the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk," said John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

In addition to the partnership, Tampa General is also serving on the Super Bowl LV legacy project advisory committee, Forever 55, to implement long-lasting programs that support the social health and wellness needs of our community.

"While health and safety have and will always be our top priority with every major event, there's no doubt that the last nine months have reinforced the need for us to be partnered with the absolute best in the business, so we are beyond thrilled to have our good friends at Tampa General Hospital as our exclusive medical provider," said Rob Higgins, CEO/President of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. "We look forward to working hand-in-hand with TGH to ensure both locals and visiting fans can enjoy all that Super Bowl LV week has to offer in the safest manner possible."

For more information on the local host effort for Super Bowl LV, please visit the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's official website at TampaBayLV.com

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE

"Forward. Forever. Together." The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, a private, nonprofit 501 (c)(6), represents local community leaders in business, tourism, sports, entertainment, and government and serves as the direct liaison to the National Football League for the region's collective hosting effort. The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's focus is on raising the bar for the fan experience in the Tampa Bay region during Super Bowl week, creating a lasting legacy through our Host Committee's primary social legacy project, Forever 55, showcasing the destination's recent progress and exciting future, all while delivering a fifth world-class Super Bowl. For news and event information, follow us on social at @TampaBayLV or visit TampaBayLV.com.

