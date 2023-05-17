Tampa Firm Comes Out on Top in Commercial Real Estate Deal-Making Competition

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of DSH Hotel Advisors, came out on top of the list of winners for the CoStar Power Broker Award in Q1 2023 for the Top-Sale deal category within the Orlando, FL MSA. Dennis and his team at DSH Hotel Advisors have received a multitude of other industry recognitions related to hotel investment sales over the years, and most recently ranked #2 commercial real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. for number of hotels sold under $25MM in Florida in 2022.

Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM | Managing Principal | DSH Hotel Advisors

"Our team at DSH Hotel Advisors continues to display the highest level of service to our clients, and we're excited to continue to receive recognition for it. We are laser focused on maximizing the sale price for every exclusive hotel listing assignment for our clients during a disposition, while also uncovering rare and unique buying opportunities during an acquisition. We ranked #2 in the U.S. for hotel investment sales under $25MM in Florida in 2022, and we are continuing to expand our reach and services. To assist in the expansion of our firm's services and value to our clients, we're currently on the lookout for highly qualified individuals to add to our team in various capacities," says Hopper.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com :

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the firm also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

