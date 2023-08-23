Tampa General Hospital Again Named a Top Employer in Florida by Forbes

Forbes' America's Best-in-State Employers ranks the academic health system as one of the top 25 workplaces in the state and in the top five in its category.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has again been named one of Florida's leading workplaces in Forbes' America's Best-in-State Employers rankings for 2023 making its third successive appearance among the top 25 companies in Florida on the list. The academic health system ranked in the top five companies in the health care and social industry sector and placed 24th overall.

"As the region's leading academic health system, we focus on our team members and their well-being first and foremost," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "We foster a culture that sees every team member for who they are, understands what they bring to the table — be it their unique perspectives, lived experiences or individual needs — and prioritize connecting them with the support, resources and opportunities that will help them achieve their full potential."

Forbes Magazine once again partnered with Statista, a leading research and statistics company, to identify America's Best-in-State Employers from an independent survey of employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis and survey respondents were asked to provide recommendations in three distinct criteria — in-state indirect, national in-industry indirect and direct recommendations. Direct recommendations are from Tampa General team members and indirect recommendations are from non-Tampa General employees both in Florida and within the health care sector nationally.

On a state-by-state basis, survey respondents were asked several questions about work-related topics regarding their current employers, such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image.

"Our team understands that a strong culture of belonging rooted in kindness, authenticity, transparency and vulnerability, and supported by investments in our team members' growth and development, creates a collaborative team who provides world-class care to Tampa Bay residents and beyond," said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Tampa General's inclusion on this list is a testament to the significant progress we've made in creating an environment we are not just proud to work in, but proud to recommend to others within our state and more broadly across our industry and country."

Tampa General continues to innovate and invest in new programs that support team members' personal and professional development, ensuring they have the resources they need to excel at work and in their personal lives. These programs and initiatives include but are not limited to:

Flexibility: Tampa General offers a competitive time-off policy as well as remote working options and flexibility for part-time positions and seasonal contract options to support all types of employment needs for its team members. Over the past two years, the academic health system's team members have increasingly expressed a desire for flexible schedule options and self-scheduling opportunities. Support for these options has been provided through Tampa General's investment in its internal staffing company which is focused on providing team members with the ability to complete short-term assignments or provide flexible work arrangements, and advanced scheduling options for team members to provide more flexibility in picking up and maintaining assignments.

: In addition to competitive tuition reimbursement, skills reimbursement and scholarships, General also offers free access to career, leadership and personal development through courses in Organizational Development, such as Crucial Conversations. Through clinical and non-clinical ladders, the academic health system also offers structured systems to advance career development while the team member remains in a current position. Health, Wellness and Benefits: Along with competitive medical benefits, team members receive access to wellness activities and fitness tracking through a free app, an on-site gym and online classes through the TGH Fitness Center to focus on overall well-being as well as resiliency. The academic health system also provides free access to virtual behavioral health support that provides access to a trained mental health counselor within 72 hours. It is also available to dependents with TGH insurance. Additionally, there is a team member lounge in the hospital that includes massage chairs to allow team members to decompress.

Through the PDI program, the AKTiVe Leadership Initiative involves all TGH leaders in their leadership development. The AKTiVe Leadership Model embodies four qualities of leaders: Authenticity, Kindness, Transparency and Vulnerability. When enacted through the behaviors of leaders, these qualities create a positive environment for leaders, team members and patients. LEAD TGH: LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment and Development) TGH provides a platform for emerging leaders to share ideas, overcome challenges and foster personal and professional development. The free program spans 12 months and creates career pathways while identifying future leaders.

LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment and Development) TGH provides a platform for emerging leaders to share ideas, overcome challenges and foster personal and professional development. The free program spans 12 months and creates career pathways while identifying future leaders. Modern Advances in Leadership: Facilitated through the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business, the series provides transformative and interactive learning experiences to advance the skills of current and future leaders.

Tampa General's inclusion on the Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers list follows several recent national recognitions highlighting the academic health system's commitment to fostering a supportive, compassionate and inclusive working environment, including:

