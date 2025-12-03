Tampa General Hospital and Palantir Technologies Honored with Inno Award for Partnership of the Year by Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa General and Palantir were recognized for their ongoing collaboration to revolutionize care coordination and delivery at the region's only academic health system.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is one of three companies honored by the Tampa Bay Business Journal with a 2026 Inno Award in the "Partnership of the Year" category, recognizing the academic health system's groundbreaking collaboration with Palantir Technologies. Together, the two organizations have worked to build a unified operating system for the academic health system, using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to enhance patient outcomes and drive health care innovation in the Tampa Bay region and beyond.

"We are proud to be recognized alongside our partners at Palantir for harnessing the power of data and analytics for the future," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "From day one of our partnership, the Palantir team has embedded themselves within our organization to identify the opportunities to drive the highest impact for our patients, providers and team members. In a matter of days and weeks, whether other vendors might have taken months or years, Palantir built bespoke solutions that optimized operational efficiency, financial resilience and most importantly, patient safety and quality of care."

Tampa General and Palantir first partnered in 2021, when the academic health system implemented Palantir's Foundry software. Since then, Tampa General has expanded the use of Palantir's software from one to more than a dozen use cases across the system.

Most notably, Tampa General is deploying Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to deliver a Care Coordination Operating System, which will securely encode domain expertise, real-time situational awareness and large-language models into Tampa General's decision-support tools to power eligibility and prioritize workflows for frontline teams across all aspects of care operations, including streamlining revenue cycle management.

Tampa General and Palantir's collaboration has yielded significant results, including the creation of a comprehensive Sepsis Hub, which has been instrumental in saving over 700 lives (as of November 2025) by identifying high-risk patients and facilitating earlier clinical intervention. The partnership has also led to a 30% improvement in MRI imaging turnaround time, an 83% reduction in patient placement time and a 28% decrease in post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) holds. Furthermore, the Sepsis Hub has contributed to a 30% reduction in length of stay for sepsis patients, demonstrating the power of integrating intelligent software with front-line clinical operations.

"This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the tangible benefits stemming from our work with Palantir," said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General. "Unlike traditional vendor relationships, Palantir's dedicated engineers work side-by-side with our teams, enabling us to harness industry-leading technologies, overcome long-standing industry challenges and translate patient data into actionable insights that improve patient care."

Tampa General and Palantir accepted the award together at a reception held on Nov. 18 at Hotel Haya in Downtown Tampa. The complete list of the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2026 Inno Award honorees is available here.

