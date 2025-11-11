Tampa General Hospital Celebrates American Veterans With Special Visit From Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, Decorated Army Special Forces Combat Veteran and Green Beret

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) welcomed Florida's Lt. Governor Jay Collins to TGH's main campus this afternoon as part of a systemwide celebration of American veterans, active military and their families.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) welcomed Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins — a decorated Army Special Forces veteran — for a Veterans Day celebration honoring American veterans, active military and their families. The event included an honor guard, musical tribute and recognition of TGH team members who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. military. Collins, TGH President and CEO John Couris and TGH Behavioral Health Hospital CEO Doug Leonardo each shared remarks during the celebration.

"American veterans embody selflessness and sacrifice. They protect and defend our country so that we may live free. This tribute to our veterans is just a small token of our appreciation for those who answered the call to duty. I am so proud to have many veterans, active military and military families as part of our TGH team," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "We're especially grateful to Lt. Governor Jay Collins for joining us on this Veterans Day and for his patriotism."

Lt. Governor Collins was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army who served in the Special Forces unit. He sustained debilitating injuries during combat that led to the amputation of his leg. After the loss of his leg, Lt. Governor Collins requalified as a Green Beret and served for an additional five years. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Soldier's Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Military Freefall Parachutist Badge and numerous other personal, unit and service awards. He is also a recipient of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command's Major General John K. Singlaub/Jedburgh Award.

In 2018, Lt. Governor Collins retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years in service to our nation. He served in the Florida Senate, representing Florida's 14th district, which contains parts of Hillsborough County. In August, he was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to serve in his current role.

"When I think about America, I often think of our veteran population. Veterans have been at the forefront of every challenge we have faced as a nation," said Lieutenant Governor Collins. "I believe that when veterans come together, just as you did here, amazing things happen."

The Veterans Day celebration included an honor guard, a musical tribute and recognition of Tampa General team members who serve or have served in the U.S. military.

"Today's tribute was an incredible opportunity for Tampa General to celebrate our team members who have served, their contributions to our organization and their service to our nation," said Doug Leonardo, co-executive sponsor of the TGH Veterans Team Member Resource Group. "Their loyalty, honor and courage is felt across the organization and serves as an inspiration to us all."

The event was organized by Tampa General's Veterans Team Member Resource Group, a volunteer-led initiative that promotes inclusion among veterans, active military, and supportive team members. Tampa General's Salute to Veterans is one of many ways in which the Team Member Resource Group celebrates veterans, offers support and networking opportunities.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, and Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all located in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill, and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers , the top 40 in Florida in the 2025 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women .

Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org) . For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

Media Contact:

Amanda Bevis

(202) 680-9262 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital