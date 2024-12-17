Tampa General Hospital and University of South Florida Expand Pipeline of Nurses in Florida with LINE Funding Awarded by the Florida Legislature

The Funding Will Support Student Success, Breaking Down Financial Barriers to Education, Licensing and Certifications

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and University of South Florida (USF) College of Nursing announced $1,000,000 in funding to expand opportunities for student nurses in Florida. $500,000 was awarded to USF through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund. Additionally, Tampa General matched the state funds with an additional $500,000 invested in nursing education for students at the USF College of Nursing through a 2023 gift to the simulation center.

"We're on a mission to ensure every Floridian has access to world-class health care, but we cannot fulfill it without highly educated, trained and qualified nurses," said Tampa General president and CEO John Couris. "So, we're investing in USF Health to create more classrooms, laboratories and training facilities where nurses can gain the best education and participate in learning experiences to fulfill the growing demand in the Sunshine State. We're grateful to our state leaders for their investment in the LINE program. Together, we have doubled the investment in this region to expand Florida's nursing workforce and elevate the quality of care across our state."

The LINE Fund is a state grant available to Florida education institutions to expand nursing education opportunities. The grant can be used to support scholarships for students who meet residency requirements, recruit additional faculty, purchase equipment and support simulation centers to advance high-quality nursing education programs.

On October 30, the Florida Board of Governors voted to award $500,000 to USF College of Nursing.

"Our partnership with Tampa General Hospital through LINE funding represents a significant investment in the future of nursing, further enhancing our collaboration to address critical workforce needs and support the development of highly skilled, practice-ready nurses," said Usha Menon, PhD, RN, FAAN, FSBM, senior associate vice president at USF Health and dean of the College of Nursing. "We are deeply grateful for the Legislature's commitment to nursing education and advancing health care excellence for our community."

Support will be offered to students via various avenues, including scholarships to satisfy unmet financial needs, pay for application costs for early licensure and certifications, provide additional clinical opportunities, student success coaching and support for the world-class Simulation Center. The nursing simulation center will include the equipment needed to ensure students have access to tools like virtual reality, which will fall in line with the best practices expected from health care employers throughout the state.

"LINE funding not only supports existing students but also creates pathways for new students to enter the high-demand field of nursing," said Wendi Goodson-Celerin, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Tampa General. "Financial concerns are a major barrier to entry for students across the nation. Florida's LINE funding takes a great weight off students' shoulders, inviting talented students to the field, allowing them to focus on their studies and train to become the best health care professionals they can be with access to the world-class tools available through our strategic partnership."

With the help of LINE funding, by 2028, the USF College of Nursing will graduate more than 450 undergraduate nurses and 260 advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) each year. Through extensive partnerships with local and regional hospitals and health care systems, the college can provide clinical training experiences and confidently route new graduates to employment, fulfilling the critical need for nurses in Florida.

