Tampa General Hospital Announces Partnership with Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium are teaming up on a three-year partnership that will bring year-round health and wellness events to the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities.

"We are excited to partner with a world-class stadium that provides year-round baseball and family fun events to this great community," said John Couris, president, and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "TGH is committed to supporting the health and wellness of this vibrant community, and we think this partnership is a great way to do that. We are thrilled to support Roger Dean Stadium's efforts to create a sense of community, all while providing important health and wellness information in a fun, interactive way."

Both Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and Tampa General Hospital have deep roots in their respective communities, with Roger Dean Stadium being a center of family fun and Tampa General serving the health of families for generations.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium patrons will see Tampa General signage throughout the concourse and outfield. In addition to the signage, the Tampa General team will support a variety of community events and activities hosted at the Stadium throughout the year.

"Fans will notice Tampa General Hospital when they come to the ballpark. We at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium are excited to partner with a world-class organization like Tampa General and we look forward to introducing the TGH team to our community," said Mike Bauer, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium General Manager.

Tampa General Hospital is excited to launch this partnership by participating in Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium's "Mega Bash" event taking place at the stadium during Fourth of July weekend. The Palm Beach Cardinals host the Dunedin Blue Jays July 3-4 at 6 p.m. each day, with gates opening at 5 p.m. In addition to a thrilling baseball matchup, Mega Bash also offers a Kids Area and postgame fireworks display. Tampa General will also be the presenting sponsor of The Baller's Celebrity Game in the fall of 2021.

Tampa General is proud to expand services into the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. As one of the state's largest academic medical centers, Tampa General offers convenient access to life-saving medical treatment for complex conditions that cannot be treated in the local communities. By partnering with local physicians, TGH coordinates care for patients who need highly-specialized procedures – receiving treatment at TGH, but then returning home to Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast to recover and continue to be cared for by their local physicians. Additionally, TGH is now affiliated with two local physician offices: the Cancer Center of South Florida (CCSF), and the Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, located at 4751 Main Street in Jupiter, is one of only two stadiums in Florida to host two Major League Baseball teams annually for spring training, including the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. The stadium is the only complex in the country to host four minor league teams and more than 300,000 people visit the stadium annually.

Tampa General Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the country and one of the top four hospitals in the state of Florida as ranked by U.S. News & World Reports 2020-21 Best Hospitals. Tampa General is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and this collaboration produces game-changing clinical research and breakthrough medical treatments. As a destination academic medical center, Tampa General Hospital delivers complex medical care across multiple specialties to patients throughout the state of Florida and is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers. Equipped with five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the specialized and advanced care they need.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is a baseball stadium located in the Abacoa community of the town of Jupiter, Florida. The stadium was built in 1998, holds 6,871 people, and features luxury sky-box seating, premium bullpen seating, 2 levels of permanent seating, parking, and concessions. The Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Complex is the only stadium in the country to host four minor league teams including: The Jupiter Hammerheads of the Minor League Low-A Southeast Division, The Palm Beach Cardinals of the Minor League Low-A Southeast Division, The Gulf Coast Marlins of the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, The Gulf Coast Cardinals of the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Annually, 300,000 people visit the Stadium.

