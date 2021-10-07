Tampa General Hospital Announces TGH Children's Hospital and Enhances Pediatric Services

"The changes reflect our comprehensive array of specialized children's services and high-quality medical care provided to children and their families. TGH Children's Hospital offers a depth of resources to our community and beyond," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Our vision is to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America and that applies to our youngest patients as well. Through our partnership with USF Health and our private practice physicians across the community, we are well on our way to making that vision a reality."

Tampa General is planning an extensive renovation, beginning with the first phase, which is a $7.5 million remodel of two of the three wings of the TGH Children's Hospital to provide a light, bright, comforting space reflecting medical advances and best practices.

With the goal of completing a comprehensive modernization of the TGH Children's Hospital, the renovation will include:

New updates to all patient rooms and a revitalized waiting room.

Renovations to two nurse's stations and lounges.

Refreshed children's playroom to provide patients the opportunity to take a break from treatment and play.

Remodeled physical and occupational therapy gyms to help patients regain skills and strength.

An open collaboration space to promote interaction among physicians and team members.

Technology and innovation to support current and future advances in the care of children.

TGH Children's Hospital's inpatient unit is currently comprised of 46 patient beds, two nurse stations, two staff lounges, a family waiting room, playroom, and a gym for physical and occupational therapy. The design phase is planned to begin this fall. The design will include input from patients' families, team members and physicians.

"As the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, our medical staff of pediatric specialists and subspecialists participate in education and research, as well as state-of-the-art clinical care," said Dr. Patricia Emmanuel, the Lewis A. Barness professor of pediatrics and chair of the department of pediatrics in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and co-medical director of Tampa General's women's and children's services. "This creates a collaborative, interprofessional environment to share innovative ideas and best practices, create physician leaders in child health, and provide care for our youngest and most vulnerable community members."

A Level I American College of Surgeons (ACS) verified Pediatric Trauma Center, TGH Children's Hospital has developed a highly trained medical staff with renowned experience in pediatric specialties and subspecialties. From simple injuries to major trauma, and from basic illnesses to complex chronic conditions, the TGH Children's Hospital medical team takes an integrated approach to addressing children's psychological, social, and developmental needs in addition to medical treatment. The needs of the whole child are supported by a comprehensive team of professionals. Pediatric specialists and surgeons, pediatric-certified nurses, psychologists, certified child life specialists and pediatric therapists all work together to ensure children get the best care.

TGH Children's Hospital is the regional resource for west central Florida children experiencing complex illnesses or injuries ranging from burn treatment, kidney transplants and pediatric orthopedic surgery. The Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is the highest level of NICU available where neonatologists from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and trained neonatal critical care nurses care for infants in an 82-bed capacity unit. TGH Children's Hospital's specialized surgery services include treatment of congenital anomalies, certain tumors of childhood, and neonatal surgery.

An additional subspecialty in pediatric orthopedics is made possible through a partnership with Shriners Children's-Florida, where children with complex orthopedic conditions or injuries are evaluated by Shriners' physicians at their current clinic location on the University of South Florida campus, receive surgery at Tampa General Hospital and continue their recovery at TGH Children's Hospital for pediatric inpatient rehab, if needed.

"We provide cutting-edge care for all types of pediatric illnesses, complex conditions, burns and traumatic injuries," said Dr. Melinda Murphy, FAAP, associate professor of pediatrics, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and chief of pediatrics and director of pediatric hospital medicine, TGH Children's Hospital. "The pediatric surgery center and our children's trauma care simplifies access for these patients and their families and opens the door to innovative medical excellence available at TGH Children's Hospital."

TGH Children's Hospital provides children and their families with holistic care that combines compassion and the advanced science of an academic medical center. TGH Children's Hospital's specialized care, accreditations, awards, and rankings include:

Tampa General Hospital's Level I Pediatric Trauma Center is the first and only program in Florida to achieve the highest verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) .

Level I Trauma Center is the first and only program in to achieve the highest verification from the of . Pediatric Burn Center verified by the American Burn Center.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-accredited Core Center ranking.

Pediatric Rehabilitation accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is one of only three pediatric rehabilitation inpatient centers in the state.

Metabolic Center with the only board-certified biochemical geneticist in 14 counties.

State-designated Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Center by the Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Program of Florida .

. Full-service Pediatric Day Hospital provides a child-friendly environment for procedures or radiology studies that may require sedation under the supervision of a board-certified pediatric anesthesiologist.

One of three Children's Medical Services (CMS)-sponsored comprehensive kidney failure centers in Florida , with a pediatric dialysis unit providing both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for children who require special treatment for chronic kidney problems or who are awaiting kidney transplants.

Tampa General's expert pediatric care often starts with the academic medical center's Pediatric Emergency Department, which has recently undergone a $1 million renovation and features 10 private patient rooms with themes inspired by Tampa Bay area sports teams and attractions. The dedicated space is staffed 24/7 with board-certified Pediatric Emergency Medicine physicians and a specialized nursing team to care for children of all ages.

TGH Children's Hospital's new name and identity will start to appear in signage throughout the hospital and in the community over the next few months. The stethoscope in a heart shape symbolizes the combination of compassion and advanced medical care provided by TGH Children's Hospital.

"We began providing pediatric services at Tampa General Hospital in 1992 and are dedicated to the greater Tampa Bay region. The new TGH Children's Hospital identity reaffirms our commitment to children and their families and our continued dedication to bring the highest quality of pediatric specialty services closer to home," said Melissa Golombek, RN, DNP, MHCM, NE-BC, CPN, senior administrator of Tampa General's women's and children's services.

The first phase of renovation of the TGH Children's Hospital is projected to begin in spring 2022 and is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

