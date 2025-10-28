Tampa General Hospital Breast Center Earns National Accreditation from the American College of Surgeons

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) is administered by the American College of Surgeons, recognizing breast centers that are committed to delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary, and comprehensive breast disease care.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Center at the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute has achieved accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) administered by the America College of Surgeons. This prestigious recognition reflects the academic health system's commitment to providing the highest standards of breast care through a comprehensive, patient-centered approach.

NAPBC accreditation is awarded to programs that meet rigorous standards, covering clinical services, leadership, patient support, quality improvement and research. The accreditation also reflects a center's ongoing commitment to delivering individualized care across a patient's treatment journey, from screening and diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation and survivorship.

"Achieving the NAPBC accreditation, doesn't just mark the high level of clinical excellence that is present at Tampa General, but is a sign of the culture this research-driven health care system creates," said Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "It assures our patients and validates their trust in us, pushing us to keep improving, together."

Patients treated at NAPBC-accredited centers have access to state-of-the-art technology, clinical trials, and a multidisciplinary approach that brings together a team of specialists, all working toward the well-being of patients.

"Receiving NAPBC accreditation is a testament to the compassion and commitment our breast care team brings to every patient," said Dr. Angela Keleher, who, in her role as director of Breast Surgery at Tampa General Hospital and assistant professor at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, led the accreditation application process. "We are strongly committed to providing advanced diagnostics and treatment and the emotional and social support that every individual needs through their breast cancer journey."

To earn this accreditation, Tampa General underwent a rigorous application and on-site survey process, during which its adherence to nationally recognized best practices and standards was evaluated by NAPBC experts. Accredited centers are required to maintain compliance and undergo reaccreditation every three years.

"As an academic medical center, we are always striving to reach the highest standards of care. We are honored that the breast center at Tampa General has earned this accreditation as it reflects our dedication to premier patient-care here," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of Oncology, president of the Tampa General Provider Network and co-vice president of Clinical and Translational Research, TGH | USF Health Office of Clinical Research.

A team of highly experienced breast surgeons and breast oncologists, nurse navigators, diagnostic experts and social workers all work together to support breast cancer patients. Support services include genetic and nutrition counseling, physical and occupational therapy, pain management, palliative medicine, health psychology, survivorship care and financial advising.

Tampa General Hospital's NAPBC accreditation is supported by TGH Imaging, which includes nineteen outpatient centers that provide advanced breast and oncology imaging. These centers ensure patients have access to accredited, high-quality imaging services that are essential for early detection, precise diagnosis and coordinated cancer care.

Looking toward the future, the breast cancer center will continue its mission to provide compassionate and clinically excellent care to its patients due to a substantial gift to the TGH Foundation by the late Helen Rich. The future Helen A. Rich Breast Center of Excellence will provide patient-centric care guided by multidisciplinary collaboration and leading-edge academic research, all within a comforting atmosphere featuring artwork that celebrates the Florida Everglades and other elements that reflect the love of nature held by Rich.

One of the few Florida cancer centers backed by academic medicine, in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the TGH Cancer Institute ranks among the nation's top 10% of U.S. hospitals by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2025-2026. The Cancer Institute provides comprehensive care via groundbreaking therapies, advanced diagnostic imaging tools and a highly coordinated, interdisciplinary approach to world-class patient care. It is certified by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Accreditation and by the American Society of Clinical Oncology for meeting the strict standards required by the society's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative program. It was also awarded accreditation by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy for quality of stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for the treatment of aggressive blood cancers; has been accepted into the prestigious Association of American Cancer Institutes, a recognition of the institute's commitment to excellence in cancer research, treatment, education as well as community outreach and engagement and has been named among America's Best Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,529-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the fifth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

