Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute Expands Its Cadre of Clinical Investigators in Hematologic Malignancies

Dr. Nikesh Shah is a clinical investigator focusing on novel treatments for patients with aggressive B-cell malignancies, in particular mantle cell lymphoma.

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is announcing its appointment of Dr. Nikesh Shah to the TGH Cancer Institute. Shah is a clinical investigator focused on hematologic malignancies with an emphasis on mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other aggressive non-Hodgkin & Hodgkin lymphomas, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

"Since the establishment of the TGH Cancer Institute two years ago, my major emphasis was to recruit talent. Following the recruitment of more than 20 physicians and physician-scientists from top-notch cancer institutions, it is time to also build a research program in aggressive B-cell lymphomas, and in particular MCL, a disease that has been my passion for the past two decades," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "However, I needed a partner to assist with building a center of excellence in MCL that is second to none in the country. Dr. Shah is the perfect fit, given his passion for the care of patients with MCL and for his clinical and translational research of the highest caliber. For instance, his work focusing on the most aggressive form of MCL (p53 MCL) will be highlighted at the upcoming MCL Scientific Workshop in Chicago May 2-3, 2023, a forum that attracts the best clinicians and researchers in MCL from all over the world."

Shah earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and his Bachelor of Science from the University of Miami Honors Program in Medical Education. He completed his postgraduate training through the J. Willis Hurst Internal Medicine Residency at Emory University and his fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at the University of South Florida and Moffitt Cancer Center, where he served as one of the chief fellows.

Shah has a strong record of leadership, having served on multiple hematology research committees and founded a student hematology/oncology interest group while in medical school. Over the past 10 years, he has authored several peer-reviewed research publications either as first author or co-author in top-tier scholarly journals. He has also presented his work at numerous conferences and symposiums. Shah is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Florida Medical Association.

Tampa General's unique patient population and the opportunity to be a key team member of a nationally and internationally recognized lymphoma program at TGH Cancer Institute drew Shah to the institution, he said. "Tampa General's varied patient demographics will allow us to bring the latest clinical trials to patient groups that are underserved, which will expand our understanding of the biology of aggressive lymphomas and the response to treatment in these patient populations. I am also humbled that I will be working together with Dr. Sotomayor, a pioneer in the MCL field, in building a center of excellence that will impact the care of MCL patients in our region, the U.S. and around the world," said Shah.

"I am elated about Dr. Shah's decision to join the TGH Cancer Institute. His credentials, coupled with his commitment to an inclusive approach to care, means that the Cancer Institute can continue to provide top-of-the-line oncology care to more lymphoma patients than ever before," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president of network development and vice president of clinical and translational research at Tampa General. "Dr. Shah will help us continue to build a world-class institute that leads through advanced research and treatment while providing compassionate care that meets the needs of the whole patient and their family," Schwarzberg said.

As a clinician, Shah will focus on providing state-of-the-art and compassionate care to patients with mantle cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and other aggressive lymphomas, like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. He will treat patients with cellular therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapies. As a clinical investigator, Shah will help bring new areas of research and treatments to patients with MCL and other B-cell malignancies, in partnership with Sotomayor, an internationally recognized researcher and leader in the lymphoma field, and Dr. Alan Kerr, a lymphoma expert and clinical investigator at the TGH Cancer Institute.

Shah is also driven by teaching the next generation of physicians and researchers. "I hope to continue mentoring medical students, residents, and fellows in research projects and clinically as I step into this new role. Working with the next generation of hematologists and oncologists helps hold the field to a higher standard of care," Shah said.

The TGH Cancer Institute has earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program established by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Ranked among the top 10 percent of U.S. hospitals for cancer care according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 rankings, the Tampa General Cancer Institute provides comprehensive care via groundbreaking therapies and advanced diagnostic imaging tools and is part of the hospital's vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.

Through the TGH Cancer Institute, Tampa General and USF Health physicians offer a highly coordinated, interdisciplinary approach to quality patient care and provide a wide range of multidisciplinary specialties such as hematologic malignancies, bone marrow transplant, cell therapy, neuro-oncology, thoracic oncology, breast, colorectal and gynecologic oncology. Tampa General will continue to take a multidisciplinary approach and will strongly emphasize compassionate and personalized care that focuses on the whole patient. Advanced subspecialties include liver and hepatobiliary oncology, otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat), and genitourinary (reproductive system and genitourinary tract). For more information about the TGH Cancer Institute, visit www.tgh.org/cancer.

