Tampa General Hospital Honored as a Leading Industry Innovator by Modern Healthcare

The academic health system was recognized for the creation of the Tampa Medical and Research District and its commitment to fostering a culture of innovating to improve patient outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is one of 10 organizations nationwide recognized in Modern Healthcare's Innovators Class of 2024. This award program highlights leaders and organizations, selected by Modern Healthcare's editorial team, who are driving innovation that improves care, achieves measurable results and advances the clinical and financial goals of the organization.

As part of its dedication to driving innovation, Tampa General Hospital has collaborated closely with GE Healthcare to develop its CareComm Command Center, which serves as the hospital's "mission control" and harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve care coordination, quality of care, patient safety and patient experience.

"At Tampa General, we're dedicated to driving innovation by leveraging the latest technologies, forging dynamic partnerships and implementing strategic initiatives that enhance patient outcomes, accessibility and affordability," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "These innovations and technologies are being put into the hands of our team members so that they can continue to elevate the care we provide while also allowing them to work more efficiently and be happier in the workplace. I could not be more proud of this award as it underscores the work we have done to drive innovation beyond an industry buzzword or a standalone achievement, but rather a mindset to be embraced which empowers us to define the future of world-class care."

Most recently, Tampa General has demonstrated its culture of innovation through a historic $550 million capital commitment to deliver the most advanced technology and innovative care and creating a growing medical and research district in downtown Tampa. The Tampa Medical and Research District, modeled after renowned medical districts in the nation's greatest cities, houses world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Covering more than 1,500 acres in and around downtown Tampa and Ybor City, the District has evolved to include more than a dozen assets, including Tampa General's Rehabilitation Hospital and the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. Soon, the District will include Tampa General's proton therapy center, the first of its kind on Florida's West Coast, the new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital and the 13-story Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion, which will serve as a platform for the growth of the academic health system's surgical, neuroscience and transplant services.

The District is already attracting renowned clinicians and researchers, resulting in increased access to clinical expertise, cutting-edge research, education, and technology for patients and students. It is also fostering an environment with a robust infrastructure to support cross-sector collaboration and innovation. Through this ongoing initiative, Tampa General is shaping the health care landscape in Florida and setting a new standard for what innovation can and should look like within an academic and research health system industrywide.

Additionally, Tampa General has collaborated closely with GE Healthcare to develop its CareComm Command Center, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve care coordination, quality of care, patient safety and patient experience, as well as creating early warning systems to accelerate clinical intervention for serious infections such as sepsis. The health system has also tapped into its partnership with Palantir to synthesize data from nurse schedules, patient census, surgery schedules and more to streamline day-to-day operations and improve patient outcomes.

Beyond serving as an early adopter of game-changing technologies, Tampa General also incentivizes and champions innovation through its venture capital arm, TGH Ventures, which elevates and implements breakthrough ideas from team members through programs like IdeaMVP while also supporting early-stage startups and direct investments.

"Where a lot of organizations see another change to manage, we view innovation as an opportunity to solve problems and make health care better," said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General. "I'm proud of the work our team has done to earn this recognition and am eager to continue advancing strategies and partnerships that meaningfully improve outcomes and the care experience."

Modern Healthcare is a leading source of healthcare business news. Tampa General and the full Innovators Class of 2024 are profiled in the April 8 print edition of the magazine and online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital