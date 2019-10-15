Tampa General Hospital is first in the world to launch OnMed telemedicine station.

The OnMed Station allows users to have real-time consultations with a doctor or advanced practice provider via high definition video and audio. The station even allows doctors to prescribe and dispense hundreds of common medications through a secure, automated vault, saving users a trip to the pharmacy. For example, those who may be experiencing common ailments such as strep throat, or sinus infections can walk away with a diagnosis and antibiotic medication within minutes, not hours. "At Tampa General Hospital, we are on a journey to becoming the safest and most innovative academic health system in America," said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "The health and wellness of our team members are just as important to us as the patients we care for everyday at our hospital. By utilizing the OnMed Station within our employee base, we can ensure that our staff is prioritizing their wellness with access to instant care, if needed."

The OnMed Station design is patented domestically and internationally and can be used in hospitals, colleges, airports, hotels, large private employers and other locations.

"We believe telehealth is the future, but in order to see long-term success, it has to go beyond a phone call with a doctor," said Austin White, President and CEO of OnMed. "This is why we created OnMed – to combine the clinical expertise and diagnostic capabilities of an in-person visit with the convenience and efficiency of a remote visit. Tampa General Hospital has always been a champion for innovation in health care, and we see this as the next step in a combined effort to expand the reach of care."

Features of the OnMed Station:

Height, weight and BMI measurements

Dispensing of hundreds of common medications

Thermal imaging to read body temperature and diagnose infection

Readings of blood pressure, respiration and blood oxygen saturation

Audio and visual inspection of vitals in HD video and audio

High-output ultraviolet surface and air sanitization to eliminate pathogens after every patient visit

Exam room protected by privacy glass

Live and life-size physician encounter

Option to securely transmit results to primary care physicians

Ability to provide paper prescriptions, e-prescriptions to preferred pharmacies, referrals and self-service lab kits for diagnostic testing

"Following the initial placement, Tampa General Hospital is developing a strategy to deploy multiple stations throughout the community. For example, we are looking to partner with OnMed to place this innovative health technology station in various public consumer facing areas, such as local schools and airports. Right now, we are committed to prioritizing the wellness of our own Team Members by providing them access to instant care, when they need it. We believe the OnMed Station will prove valuable for our teams," said Adam Smith, senior vice president of Ambulatory Services for Tampa General Hospital. For more information about this Clearwater based company, OnMed and its technology, visit OnMed.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center.Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About OnMed

OnMed is a health technology company based in Clearwater, Florida, with more than a decade of experience delivering health care services in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico. OnMed believes in using the power of innovation to connect patients with doctors. However, the founding partners are also keenly aware of the complex legislative and regulatory challenges facing telemedicine providers and have come to understand the limitations of the current consumer-focused telemedicine industry. Simply put, experience taught them that many times the phone is not the answer. That revelation is the driving force behind OnMed's creation and gave birth to the OnMed Station. www.OnMed.com

