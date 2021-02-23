Tampa General Hospital Launches Price Estimator Tool to Help Patients Take Action for Their Health and Finances

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is giving patients more control over their own medical care through the TGH Price Estimator Tool. This helps consumers make informed decisions related to the costs of their medical care, regardless of their level of health insurance coverage.

Patients can now review 300 services utilizing the online TGH Price Estimator Tool, allowing them to estimate their out-of-pocket expenses based on each procedure whether they have health insurance coverage or not.

"Tampa General Hospital is committed to providing transparency when it comes to health care costs. Patients now have access to the TGH Price Estimator that will share detailed information on their financial responsibilities prior to a procedure," said John Couris, president and CEO, Tampa General Hospital.

The goal of the TGH Price Estimator Tool is to leverage innovation and technology to help consumers plan and manage their medical care. It allows patients to search hundreds of services and procedures by keyword, CPT code or category. For a truly integrated patient experience, it interfaces with My Chart, a web application which offers patients personalized and secure online access to portions of their medical records.

The quotes offered via the TGH Price Estimator Tool are not a guarantee of what a patient will be charged. Actual charges may differ from the estimated charges for many reasons, including the seriousness of the medical condition, actual time the procedure takes place, as well as services and supplies.

In addition, a patient's responsibility may vary, depending on payment plans negotiated with individual health insurers, or the terms of coverage under a governmental or other health care payment program. Those with health insurance can be directed to contact their health plan for specific financial obligations. Those without health insurance will be provided information related to the hospital's financial assistance policy, and any prompt pay or other discounts that could be applied. Patients without insurance are often eligible for charity care, payment plans, or cash discounts and adjusted for household income and family size. For more information on Tampa General's Price Estimator, visit MyChart - Patient Estimates (tgh.org) or call the hospital's customer service line, (813) 844-7291.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Phil Buck

Public Relations Specialist

(813) 844-4666 (direct)

(406) 370-6226 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

