Tampa General Hospital leases space in new USF Health Morsani College of Medicine building in downtown Tampa, offering stronger ties to help advance academics, patient care and research

"Tampa General Hospital is very proud of and committed to its strong relationship with USF Health," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "This public/private partnership is an example of promoting and driving innovation, collaboration and partnerships related to the advancement of cutting-edge world-class health care and teaching the future physicians for Florida and our country."

USF Health's 13-story, 395,000 square foot building is scheduled to open in late 2019 in Water Street Tampa. The building is a key anchor for the transformation of the downtown waterfront district created by Strategic Property Partners.

"We are excited to share our new space with Tampa General Hospital," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine. "Such proximity with TGH offers an environment full of collaborative clinical care and research opportunities. This is one of the many kinds of collaborative endeavors we envision for our new facility in the heart of Water Street Tampa, and with TGH, our primary partner and teaching hospital."

Under the terms of the arrangement, Tampa General will pay $20 million to USF Health and lease space in the new building for 25 years. The first floor will feature a TGH urgent care center and an imaging center in collaboration with TGH, Tower Radiology and USF Health. TGH also will lease space on the ninth floor for future use and on the 12th floor for an executive wellness program in collaboration with USF Health. Patients will benefit from world-class care as health students and residents learn and scientists collaborate on research in these spaces.

Tampa General and USF have collaborated closely for years, partnering to provide strong education programs for students across all health disciplines and combining cutting-edge medical research with a hospital that is recognized as one of the best in Florida. The medical school's new location in Water Street Tampa brings it closer to Tampa General and will pave the way for newer and even stronger partnerships.

"This promising new agreement solidifies our strategic partnership and paves the way for increasing partnerships," Dr. Lockwood said. "It clearly represents another step in the journey for both of our organizations to become a premier academic health system."

"The innovative changes happening in downtown Tampa today are spurring us to think and behave differently," Couris said. "Our strong academic health system is developing a medical district that will complement that transformation."

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Advancing medicine through innovation, Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and the USF Physicians Group. The University of South Florida, established in 1956 and located in Tampa, is a high-impact, global research university dedicated to student success. USF ranks in the top 25 nationally for research expenditures among public universities, according to the National Science Foundation. Visit health.usf.edu for more information.

Lisa Greene Sarah Worth Public Relations Manager Associate Director of Communications Tampa General Hospital USF Health lisagreene@tgh.org sworth@health.usf.edu (813) 347-3773 (813) 974-3304

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

