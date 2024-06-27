Tampa General Hospital Midwifery Leader Named President of American College of Nurse-Midwives

Tampa General's Women's Institute certified nurse midwife Dr. Jessica Brumley will lead the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced that Jessica Brumley, CNM, PhD, FACNM, a certified nurse midwife at Tampa General Hospital and associate professor and director of the Division of Midwifery, at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, has been named president of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM). She will serve in the national position for two years.

Dr. Brumley was vice president of the ACNM for three years before serving as president-elect for a year. In addition, she has held various positions with the ACNM, including Tampa chapter chair, Florida affiliate president and numerous national committee chairs within the organization. Brumley was recognized as Tampa General's Midwife of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and helped to develop and implement labor support trainings throughout Florida with a focus on reducing the low-risk cesarean section rate through a partnership with the Florida Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

"Over the past few years, Dr. Brumley has made a tremendous impact on midwifery education and practice at USF, Tampa General Hospital and throughout the state of Florida. She will lead the American College of Nurse-Midwives and will contribute to their success," said Judette Louis, MD, MPH, chief of the TGH Women's Institute and James M. Ingram Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "She continues to be an incredible advocate for care practices, tools and policies that support family-centered maternity care at Tampa General and beyond."

The American College of Nurse-Midwives is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives and certified midwives in the United States. The organization sets the standard for excellence in midwifery education and practice in the country and strengthens the capacity of midwives in developing countries. Its members are primary care providers throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth and gynecologic and reproductive health.

"Dr. Brumley's commitment to maternal health has enabled Tampa General to deliver extraordinary care and support to mothers and their newborns," said Melissa Golombek, DNP, vice president of the TGH Women's Institute and Muma Children's Hospital at TGH. "We look forward to seeing her extend the expertise she's provided at TGH and improving midwifery services for women across the country."

TGH is ranked a top 10 hospital in the nation and the highest-ranked hospital in Florida for Obstetrics & Gynecology by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. Additionally, Tampa General is named a Best Maternity Hospital 2024 by Newsweek. TGH has also achieved a Level IV designation in maternal care from The Joint Commission — the gold standard in accreditation. This encompasses a range of obstetric services, from routine prenatal care to high-risk obstetric and neonatal services, aimed at optimizing outcomes for both mothers and newborns.

