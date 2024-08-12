Tampa General Hospital Nursing Earns Fifth Consecutive Magnet Designation by American Nurses Credentialing Center

The academic health system is honored for excellence in nursing, with less than 2% of hospitals nationwide receiving this elite recognition.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has received Magnet® recognition status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®, marking the fifth consecutive time Tampa General has received the prestigious designation since 2005. The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations globally where nursing leaders prioritize excellence, team member resiliency and aligning strategic nursing goals with improved patient outcomes. Today, Tampa General became one of the less than 2% of hospitals nationwide to achieve Magnet designation five consecutive times.

"Magnet recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care to our community," said Wendi Goodson-Celerin, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Tampa General. "To earn this designation multiple times speaks volumes about the steadfast dedication, tireless work and compassion of our entire team. We are driven by a shared passion for exceeding expectations and improving the health and well-being of every individual we serve."

The Magnet® designation is a testament to excellence in nursing philosophy and practice, adherence to national standards for improving patient care, leadership and sensitivity to diversity. For nurses, Magnet recognition provides professional development opportunities at every career stage and empowers them to provide high-quality care. For patients, it signifies receiving the best possible care from nurses who are well-supported by leadership.

Since 1990, the Magnet program has stood as the gold standard for nursing excellence, identifying and recognizing hospitals committed to delivering exceptional patient care. The designation signifies an elite group of hospitals that have demonstrated dedication across five pillars of excellence: transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, new knowledge, innovations and improvements and empirical outcomes.

"As we continue growing our footprint and impact across the state and beyond, our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to patients and the best possible workplace experience for team members is more critical than ever before," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Applying for Magnet redesignation is a tremendous undertaking requiring a host of leaders and our entire nursing team to invest significant time, effort and resources to successfully complete the process. We are proud to see their shared dedication has culminated not only in this outstanding accomplishment but also in improved quality metrics, increased team member engagement and excellent patient satisfaction scores."

According to the ANCC, Magnet health care organizations with Magnet recognition, like Tampa General, continue to demonstrate several benefits to their organization, including:

A deeper and more meaningful commitment to nursing engagement and job satisfaction.

Higher level retention of nursing talent.

Greater patient satisfaction with nursing professionals.

Active support for nursing research, helping to improve patient safety and outcomes.

Research also showed that Magnet recognition positively contributes to growth and financial success, advances nursing standards and practice and fosters a collaborative environment systemwide.

With this latest designation, Tampa General is positioned to continue empowering its nursing team members to continue leading, innovating and providing world-class, patient-centered care. As active members of multidisciplinary teams, Tampa General nurses drive institutional change and champion advancements in health care delivery. This culture of empowerment not only fosters greater job satisfaction and reduces burnout among Tampa General nursing team members, but also translates to tangible benefits for the academic health system's patients, including better outcomes, shorter hospital stays and an overall exceptional care experience.

"Earning Magnet designation is not a destination, but a journey of continuous improvement," said Cherilyn Ashlock, director of nursing excellence and Magnet programs at Tampa General. "This recognition signifies our organizational commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, and we are excited to continue raising the bar for nursing practice in Tampa Bay and the entire health care industry."

Tampa General is one of just over 600 hospitals nationally to achieve this designation status, accounting for just under 10 percent of all hospitals in the country. To maintain Magnet status, hospitals must show improved outcomes and clinical practice based on current evidence. Designated hospitals have undergone a rigorous application process to validate regulatory compliance, the benchmark of quality metrics at the unit level, protected feedback procedures and specific education and training standards for nursing leadership.

More information on Tampa General's Magnet designation status and benefits is available here. To learn more about the ANCC and the Magnet Recognition Program, click here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women, and the top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

