Tampa General Hospital Receives Prestigious Magnet Designation for Fourth Consecutive Time

"I am so proud of all our nurses, and of every TGH team member, for earning – and sustaining - this recognition together," said Kelly Cullen, TGH executive vice president and chief operating officer. "It's an honor to lead our nurses and entire team, because their world-class care brings us closer each day to becoming the safest and most innovative academic health system in America."

Magnet designation is important because research shows that patients benefit from better outcomes when receiving care at organizations that have achieved Magnet status. Magnet hospitals provide high-quality care, a safer environment, and better patient outcomes. Numerous studies, including one by the Gallup Organization in 2002, have found that nurses in Magnet organizations are more engaged in their work. Higher engagement correlates directly to better outcomes.

"Magnet status is not a prize or an award. It's a performance-driven recognition," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "I'm so proud of the entire team. Studies show that higher nurse-to-patient ratios and the professional practice environment in Magnet hospitals can result in fewer complications and shorter hospital stays. This recognition shows how hard our team works to deliver world-class care."

Fewer than 8 percent of hospitals nationwide earn Magnet status, and Tampa General Hospital is one of only 24 hospitals in Florida to do so. Fewer than 1 percent of hospitals nationwide have earned Magnet recognition a fourth time. Tampa General Hospital embraces these high standards as part of its commitment to provide world-class medical care to its patients.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

"We are extremely pleased to have achieved Magnet designation, because it shows that nurses in all settings and levels of TGH are empowered to directly impact their practice," said Mary Kutash, director of the Magnet program at TGH. "Our nurses are supported and encouraged to obtain higher levels of education and certification. Magnet organizations like ours use data and evidence to reach world-class ratings for nursing-sensitive indicators. Research, innovation, and professional growth are hallmarks of a Magnet organization like TGH."

Tampa General passed a rigorous and lengthy process that demanded widespread participation from leadership and staff to achieve initial Magnet recognition. Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality; Tampa General had to demonstrate its ability to sustain and improve Magnet concepts, performance and quality since initial designation.

"Our fourth consecutive Magnet designation recognizes TGH for excellence in clinical and professional nursing practice," said Janet Davis, TGH senior vice president and chief nursing officer. "Excellence in practice is only possible by nurses who are innovative, committed to excellence, and who use or develop evidence to improve care and the work environment. Magnet designations require excellent interprofessional and interdisciplinary team work, which is evident in all we do at TGH."

In addition to the Magnet recognition itself, Tampa General Hospital also received honors for two exceptional achievements that are considered "exemplars." These citations included "structural empowerment" for Tampa General's nurse residency program, and "professional practice" for the patient stroke education program.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Healthpark, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

ABOUT ANCC'S MAGNET RECOGNITION PROGRAM

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.

