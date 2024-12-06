Tampa General Hospital Receives Top Honors in Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers Ranking

The TGH Outpatient Center and TGH Surgery Center at Morsani are ranked among the top five ambulatory surgery centers in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is proud to announce that both of the academic health system's ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have been recognized by Newsweek and Statista as the state and nation's best ASCs for the fourth consecutive year. The TGH Outpatient Center (formerly TGH Brandon Healthplex) ranked #5 in Florida and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani ranked #6. Both Tampa General ASCs were the highest-ranking ASCs in the Tampa Bay region.

"As our organization continues to expand its footprint and impact statewide, we have the privilege of serving more patients and providing more access to high-quality care, backed by the power of academic medicine," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "This prestigious recognition demonstrates that our team's commitment to safe and innovative care knows no bounds – extending to every patient, every location and every encounter."

Newsweek's 2025 ranking of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers underscores the important role ASCs play in the health care ecosystem, making it possible for patients to receive safe, high-quality care outside of a hospital setting for routine operations with low rates of post-operative complications. Procedures performed at ASCs typically do not require an overnight stay in the hospital and post-operative recovery can be comfortably managed from home.

The TGH Outpatient Center, located in Brandon, is Tampa General's first state-of-the-art, off-site, outpatient medical center offering a comprehensive suite of medical services for adults and children, including a 24/7 emergency center, outpatient rehabilitation, outpatient surgery, pharmacy, primary care, specialty care, laboratory services and imaging services.

Serving both adult and pediatric patients, the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani, located in Tampa, is equipped with the latest technology and offers four fully equipped and integrated operating rooms, five endoscopy suites and 33 beds for pre-operative and post-operative care.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek for the exceptional care our team delivers at our ambulatory surgery centers in Brandon and Tampa," said Adam Smith, executive vice president and chief ambulatory care officer of Tampa General. "This recognition underscores our commitment to investing world-class outpatient care because we understand that our patients value the convenience, cost efficiency and accessibility these facilities offer in the communities we serve."

This year, Newsweek and Statista expanded their ranking to highlight the top 650 ASCs in the country, evaluating more than 5,000 ASCs nationally against key criteria, including quality of care, patient experience, performance data and peer recommendations.

Tampa General's latest recognition by Newsweek follows several recent national accolades for the academic health system, including:

More information about the America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ranking is available along with the full list of recognized ASCs here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital