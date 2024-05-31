Tampa General Hospital Recognized as One of America's Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek

The academic health system was recognized for its commitment to providing world-class maternity, childbirth and postpartum care.

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been designated as one of America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek. This recognition reflects Tampa General's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class care and creating a safe, supportive and nurturing environment for expectant mothers and their newborns.

"Our dedicated team of caregivers, physicians and midwives are committed to continuously raising the bar for delivering innovative and high-quality perinatal care. Our academic partnership with the University of South Florida empowers us to translate the latest research and clinical best practices into better care, experiences and outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Judette Louis, chief, TGH Women's Institute, James M. Ingram Professor and chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "This recognition by Newsweek is an important reflection of our collective mission to teach, heal, innovate and care for everyone because we know that healthier mothers and babies mean healthier communities overall."

Tampa General is ranked among the top 404 maternity hospitals in the nation, earning a four-ribbon rating. The ranking was determined by a detailed analysis conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, assessing factors, including:

Nationwide online survey of hospital managers and medical professionals (including specialty areas such as perinatal care and operative obstetrics);

of hospital managers and medical professionals (including specialty areas such as perinatal care and operative obstetrics); Medical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on hospital quality with a focus on maternity-care-specific indicators from sources, including The Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Health Resources and Services Administration;

on hospital quality with a focus on maternity-care-specific indicators from sources, including The Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Health Resources and Services Administration; And results from patient experience surveys, including feedback on topics such as hospital cleanliness and communication about medication.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Tampa General has been included in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Maternity Hospitals. In 2023, the academic health system was also re-designated as a Baby-Friendly® hospital – cementing the organization as the only academic health system in Hillsborough County to hold this designation. The year prior, Tampa General was recognized by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Health for reducing the number of unnecessary cesarean deliveries for first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies and instead promoting vaginal deliveries.

The Labor & Delivery Unit and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Tampa General were both thoughtfully designed to prioritize the needs of both mothers and infants. The units feature spacious operating rooms that can accommodate cesarean sections, in-vitro procedures, fetal surgery and other gynecological procedures. The NICU is one of just 12 Regional Perinatal Intensive Care Centers designated by the State of Florida to deliver highly specialized care, 24/7, to premature and sick infants and women with high-risk pregnancies.

"This accolade reflects our collective commitment to upholding the highest standards for the mothers and infants entrusted to our care," said Melissa Golombek, vice president of the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH and the TGH Women's Institute. "Our team and our facility are equipped with specialized expertise and the most advanced technology to support every patient with state-of-the-art, individualized care throughout their unique journey."

The TGH Women's Institute offers a comprehensive suite of women's health services, ranging from standard obstetrics and gynecology to specialized maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal care. As the leading academic health system in Tampa Bay and a nationally acclaimed leader in high-risk obstetrics, Tampa General provides access to the most advanced level of care for women and infants across most medical subspecialties, including psychology, genetic counseling, pediatrics and more.

