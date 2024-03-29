Tampa General Hospital Recognized as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

The academic health system's inclusion on the list highlights an ongoing commitment to creating an equitable workplace.

TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — is included in Newsweek's 2024 list of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women," which recognizes the top 1,000 employers for women in the U.S. based on metrics, including compensation, work-life balance and proactive management on diversity. Tampa General is one of fewer than 50 Florida-based employers recognized in this year's ranking.

"At Tampa General, we are committed to creating and sustaining an equitable environment that gives all team members the opportunity and the resources they need to thrive," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "We know that exemplary patient care starts and ends with our team members. By investing in an equitable culture and organizational practices we are, in turn, investing in our patients by ensuring we are positioned to deliver world-class care."

Newsweek partnered with data firm Plant-A Insights to create an evaluation that included a survey of HR professionals to identify current and future employee satisfaction drivers, surveys of female employees who reviewed employers they were familiar with, a desk research project, and media monitoring. The evaluation determined each company's score based on a developed scoring model and the best companies in the tiers of 5,0000-plus employees, 1,000 to 4,999 employees and 500 to 999 employees are recognized as America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024.

"This recognition is a testament to the culture we have built and the investments we make in our team members at Tampa General," said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Every decision we make is rooted in team member feedback because we understand that when team members' development and well-being needs are met, they are able to do their best work and we are able to recruit and retain high-quality and diverse talent, which results in better experiences and outcomes for the patients we serve."

Tampa General has continuously prioritized the personal and professional development of women in the workplace, with 80 percent of the academic health system's approximately 600 leaders (defined as team members in manager roles or above) being women. Additionally, women comprise nearly half of Tampa General's senior leadership and executive leadership teams.

In addition to creating opportunities for growth and upward mobility within the organization, Tampa General also provides development opportunities through the TGH-USF People Development Institute (PDI), which offers all team members — regardless of their role — access to free university-caliber courses that support their aspirations and equip them with the skills to drive their development, in partnership with the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.

Tampa General also recognizes the unique needs of team members with families and in caregiving roles and regularly updates its compensation structure and benefits offerings to better serve team members based on their feedback, which is solicited through bi-directional communication, including forums with executive leadership as well as via annual team member and physician engagement surveys.

One example of this includes Tampa General's on-site daycare center, which offers an education and development curriculum for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Understanding that family support looks different for every team member, through the TGH Foundation, the academic health system offers an annual school supply giveaway, which includes computers and an emergency fund to support team members in crisis.

Tampa General's inclusion on Newsweek's list is the latest addition to the system's growing list of accolades for team member satisfaction, workplace culture and environment. In 2023, Tampa General was recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" and recognized as a top 100 company on "Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards" — in which the academic health system was the only Florida-based health care company recognized. Last year, TGH was also named, for the third consecutive year as one of Florida's leading workplaces in Forbes' America's Best Employers by State rankings and one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes for the fourth year in a row, ranking in the top 100 of organizations nationally and as the Best Employer for Women in Florida in the Healthcare and Social category.

Tampa General and the rest of this year's "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women" are ranked here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital