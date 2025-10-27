Tampa General Hospital to Expand Services in Citrus County with Acquisition of Central Citrus Hills Property

Tampa General reinforces its commitment to expanding access to high-quality academic medicine in the TGH North market.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today revealed plans for increased access to world-class health care in Citrus County with the acquisition of a 53-acre property located adjacent to the TGH Crystal River Emergency Center in Citrus Hills. This strategic expansion of the academic health system's footprint in the region underscores Tampa General's commitment to the Citrus County community and surrounding areas and will facilitate more convenient access to world-class academic medicine for the growing population.

Plans for the site located adjacent to the TGH Crystal River Emergency Center in Citrus Hills include a hospital, medical office building, a central energy plant and a helicopter pad.

Plans for the site include a hospital, medical office building, a central energy plant and a helicopter pad. The flexibility of the location offers a range of possibilities to support Tampa General's long-term growth and investment in the community, positioning the health system to readily address the growing population's evolving health care needs.

The new property is the latest addition to TGH North, which encompasses the Tampa General health care facilities in Hernando and Citrus counties and connects area residents with a broader network of providers, experts, specialists, cutting-edge research and complex care.

"We're excited about the potential this expansion has to transform care for the burgeoning Citrus Hills community," said Steve Short, executive vice president of strategic growth at Tampa General. "This new property is another opportunity to leverage the full power and scale of Tampa General's network to connect patients we serve in the TGH North market to the same specialized services, renowned clinical expertise, coordinated care and exceptional outcomes we offer at our leading academic medical center."

TGH North includes three hospitals, one freestanding emergency room, two ambulatory surgery centers and 10 primary care and specialty clinics. TGH North was established when Tampa General acquired the Bravera Health network in 2023. Since then, Tampa General has expanded medical services within the TGH North market to include more heart and vascular, cancer and infant care.

"We are incredibly proud that as our footprint grows, so too does the impact we to make on the health and well-being of the patients we serve. This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to bring even more of the comprehensive, specialized services we offer through our network into the TGH North market," said Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Tampa General. "We look forward to engaging with community leaders and our patients to understand how we can best leverage this latest expansion to enhance their care experiences and increase their access to cutting-edge clinical care, taking into account their current and future needs."

Brandt, who serves as the architect and steward of Tampa General's strategic plan, recently assumed the role of market president for TGH North on Sept 1, 2025. As part of her portfolio of responsibilities for the academic health system, her purview includes overseeing TGH's long-term vision for the newly acquired property as well as future opportunities to enhance patient experiences and improve patient outcomes throughout the region.

More information about Tampa General's TGH North market, including a listing of affiliated care locations and providers, is available at TGHNorth.org.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, and Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all located in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill, and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, the top 40 in Florida in the 2025 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

