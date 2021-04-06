Tampa General Hospital to Host Child Abuse Prevention Symposium to Raise Awareness and Combat the Cycle of Violence

Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. , the virtual symposium will address pediatric human trafficking, pediatric sexual assault, abusive abdominal trauma and trauma informed care (recognizing how trauma affects patient treatment). The day will conclude with a special pinwheel planting ceremony in the Tampa General rose garden, symbolizing the children who have suffered abuse. Over a two-year span, 7,000 children in the West Central Florida counties of Pasco, Polk, Pinellas, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough have been reported as abused to the Florida Abuse Hotline.

"In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign. Research shows that people respond positively to pinwheels, which represent childlike whimsy and light-heartedness. It was their vision for a world where children grow up happy, healthy and free of abuse," said Dr. Peggy Duggan, EVP and Chief Medical Officer at Tampa General. "I am so proud of our Pediatric Trauma Department along with TGH CARES for carrying on this special ceremony and all the work they do to care for the smallest and most precious of patients."

"It is a sad fact that Hillsborough County ranks second in the state for the number of child fatalities called into the Florida Abuse Hotline," said Dr. Carol Lilly, Medical Director of the Child Protection Team for the Florida Department of Health, Chief and Medical Director at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Pediatrician. "Other counties served by Tampa General such as Polk, Hardee, and Highlands Counties rank fourth. In Florida's 2020 Child Death Review – the top three causes of child death involve sleep-related infant deaths, drowning and inflicted trauma." The Tampa General Children's Medical Center is verified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center.

The Child Abuse Prevention Symposium will be a live event with the option to ask questions and interact with the speakers. The registration cost is free for Tampa General team members and $25 for the community. To register, please visit: https://tghsecureforms.org/pediatric-trauma-symposium.

Continuing education units (CEUs) will be offered and participants must virtually attend the full session to receive credit. Partial CEUs will not be offered and a post test will be required. Symposium partners include the USF Child Protection Team, Mary Lee's House, Healthy Start, and the Hillsborough County Children's Board.

If you would like to learn more about child abuse prevention and how you can help, please visit: www.PreventChildAbuseFL.org. To report suspected abuse, call the Florida Abuse Hotline, 1-800-962-2873.

