Tampa General Hospital's Stacey Brandt Named to Modern Healthcare 2024 Class of Women Leaders

Brandt, Tampa General Hospital's EVP and chief administrative officer, was recognized among Modern Healthcare's 2024 class of Women Leaders for her strategic leadership.

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), was recognized as part of Modern Healthcare's 2024 class of Women Leaders. Modern Healthcare, the leader in health care business news, research and data, annually honors influential women from all sectors of the health care industry who are making significant contributions to their organizations by developing policy, leading change and guiding improvements in care delivery.

"Stacey's exceptional leadership and outstanding strategic acumen have directly driven significant organizational growth and capture of market share for Tampa General," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "This recognition underscores her national reputation as a collaborative, dedicated and visionary leader who has been instrumental in our transformation to become one of the nation's leading academic and research-based health systems."

At Tampa General, Brandt oversees the development and execution of the strategy, market planning and growth, marketing, public relations, physician business development, service lines, health care transformation, process engineering, external affairs, and project and program management for Florida Health Sciences Center, which comprises several organizations, including Tampa General. She also served as the architect of Tampa General's five-year strategic plan and is leading the development of its next evolution, driving the planning process as well as overseeing its governance and execution.

With the implementation of Brandt's strategic initiatives, Tampa General has seen increased patient volumes and market share across the academic health system's primary service area year over year for the last several years. Over the course of five years, the organization's market share grew from 19 percent to 24 percent, surpassing competitors to become the consistent market leader.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst an incredible list of women who are making lasting change in our industry and paving a way for a more equitable future for women in health care," Brandt said. "I have the great privilege of working alongside a talented team of individuals who share in our strategic vision of the organization and I look forward to continuing to build on our legacy of excellence together."

This latest recognition by Modern Healthcare follows several recent accolades for Brandt, including honors on Becker's Hospital Review's lists of Chief Marketing Officers of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know and Chief Strategy Officers of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know in 2023.

Brandt and the full 2024 class of Modern Healthcare Women Leaders are profiled in the print edition of the magazine, as well as online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

