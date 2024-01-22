Tampa General Ranks Fourth in the Nation for Transplants by Volume

TGH Transplant Institute Achieves New Record and National Ranking for Transplants in 2023; Patients Benefit from Greater Access to Live-Saving Procedures and Better Outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is now among the top five hospitals in the nation for transplants by volume. New data from the academic health system reveals the TGH Transplant Institute performed 756 transplants in 2023, setting a new record for the system and making TGH the #4 hospital in the nation for transplants by volume.

"This is a tremendous achievement for our organization that reflects the clinical expertise of our team, and their commitment to excellence and leveraging technology to drive innovation. It's also a testament to the exceptional quality of care patients find at Tampa General Hospital," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "As one of the top five centers in the nation for transplants by volume, Tampa General performs hundreds of transplants each year. More transplants lead to greater proficiency, which produces better patient outcomes."

The 756 transplants performed at Tampa General last year represent an increase of 11% over 2022. Tampa General performed 459 kidney transplants in 2023 and is now the second-ranked in the nation for kidney transplants by volume. TGH also performed 209 liver transplants in 2023, making the hospital #4 in the nation for liver transplants by volume. The academic health system also performed heart, lung, and kidney/pancreas operations.

"Our collective success can be attributed to several factors, but the primary reason is the dedication of our team," said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president and chief of the TGH Transplant Institute. "As the only academic medical center on the west coast of Florida, we serve the patients with the most complex health challenges. We combine our clinical expertise with the latest innovations to utilize more organs and provide greater access to transplants for our community."

Last year was record-breaking not just in the volume of transplants performed at Tampa General, but also in new operations successfully completed. In 2023, the academic health system completed a total of five living donor transplants.

The top five hospitals in the country for volume of transplants in 2023 are:

Mayo Clinic Hospital Arizona (843) University of California San Francisco Medical Center (803) The Cleveland Clinic Foundation (783) Tampa General Hospital (756) Vanderbilt University (739)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the TGH Transplant Institute. Since its first transplant in 1974, TGH has completed more than 13,250 transplants.

