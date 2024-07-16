Tampa General Rises to 2nd Highest-Ranked Hospital in the Sunshine State, According to U.S. News & World Report

Tampa General is recognized as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties and ranks among the top 10% in three additional medical specialties.

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) jumped to the second highest-ranked hospital in Florida according to U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals rankings and continues its nine-year reign as the top-ranked hospital in the region. The region's leading academic health system is up from the fourth highest ranked in the state last year.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) jumped to the second highest-ranked hospital in Florida according to U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals rankings and continues its nine-year reign as the top-ranked hospital in the region. The region’s leading academic health system is up from the fourth highest ranked in the state last year.

"This significant national recognition is further evidence that Tampa General is truly an innovative, academic health system that delivers world-class care across the enterprise," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Tampa General's climb to the second highest-ranking hospital in the state and its volume of specialties in the nation's top 50 is a testament to the strength in partnership between Tampa General and USF Health and a reflection of our teams' collaboration to advance research, innovation and technology to transform health care."

"Tampa General's gains in this year's rankings are remarkable and validate the dedication of the entire organization," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General Hospital. "I commend our physicians for their tireless work in putting patients first and pioneering clinical innovations, both of which have driven these specialties at TGH to be among the best in the nation."

According to U.S. News & World Report, Tampa General is ranked No. 6 in the nation for Obstetrics and Gynecology and ranks among the nation's top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties:

The top 50 ranking for Cancer is a new recognition earned by Tampa General.

Tampa General is also ranked among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in three additional specialties:

Additionally, Tampa General is rated "high performing" in 15 medical procedures or conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (blood cancers), lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

TGH Crystal River, a part of TGH North and acquired by Tampa General in 2023, is rated "high performing" for Hip Replacement. In addition, the Hernando Endoscopy and Surgery Center in Brooksville is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as being among the 2024-2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Ophthalmology.

Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine comprise one of the nation's leading academic health systems. TGH and USF Health advance innovations and technologies, with care from best-in-class physicians, to achieve the greatest possible patient outcomes. The Tampa Medical and Research District, anchored by Tampa General and USF Health, is an ever-growing hub of clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology, contributing to the region's growing reputation as a global destination for exceptional care.

For the 2024-2025 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions; only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a "Best Hospitals" ranking.

"For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "A 'Best Hospital' recognition empowers patients to seek medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition."

To calculate the "Best Hospitals" rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and the level of nursing care. The "Best Hospitals" Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This year, among other methodology reﬁnements, U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

The recognition Tampa General earned from U.S. News is the latest in a series of awards, recognitions and milestones celebrated, including:

For more information about the U.S. News 2024-2025 rankings, please visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/fl/tampa-general-hospital-6391060.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with eight specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women, and the top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy ofﬁcials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact:

Amanda Bevis

(202) 6809262 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital