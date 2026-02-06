Tampa General's Innovation Week Returns with New Programming to Showcase Breakthroughs in Patient Care and Technology

Global leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators will converge across the Tampa Medical & Research District and TGH locations region-wide to showcase breakthrough technologies, bold ideas and collaborations driving the future of health care and life sciences.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General (TGH), in partnership with USF Health, will host TGH Innovation Week, Feb. 9-13, a dynamic, system‑wide showcase held throughout the Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD) and across TGH locations region‑wide, spotlighting the breakthrough technologies and ideas reshaping health care today. From visionary keynote addresses and engaging fireside chats, including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, to high-impact interactive workshops, TGH Innovation Week is engaging with thousands of attendees in a multi-day experience focused on the future of health care.

TGH Innovation Awards ceremony held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa on Sept. 10, 2024.

"The Tampa Bay region is at the epicenter of the future of health care—where innovation converges with world‑class clinical care, exceptional academics, cutting‑edge medical research, and leading life sciences and biotechnology companies," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General Hospital. "Tampa General is proud to host TGH Innovation Week, which celebrates that spirit of progress and reflects Tampa's evolution into a globally recognized leader in health care and life sciences. The event has become a must‑attend gathering, bringing together TGH leaders and team members, physician scientists, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, clinicians, health professionals and creators to experience firsthand the innovations shaping what's next in health care and health technology."

Throughout the week, Tampa and the surrounding area will transform into a living innovation lab, featuring hands-on technology demonstrations, behind-the-scenes tours, fireside chats, physician-led panels, workshops, watch parties and live entertainment. Thousands of health care executives, startups, engineers, researchers, students and creatives are expected to converge to explore how technology and research are reshaping the future of care delivery.

"At Tampa General, innovation isn't just an initiative — it's who we are as an academic health system. Every day, we pursue new solutions that advance patient safety, elevate quality of care and reimagine what's possible," said Rachel Feinman, senior vice president of innovation, ventures and digital solutions at Tampa General. "TGH Innovation Week puts our team members and physicians at the center, offering a dynamic lineup built to ignite curiosity, inspire bold thinking and accelerate solutions that enhance the overall care experience."

TGH Innovation Week first launched in 2024 designed to inspire team members to accelerate innovation across the system and empower them to play an active role in bringing innovative ideas to life with tangible tools and takeaways.

Building on the theme "Inspire. Empower. Practice.," TGH Innovation Week will showcase how Tampa General's culture of innovation drives its mission to deliver exceptional patient care and advance medical research, treatment and education. Over several days, the health system will host a dynamic lineup of events, including:

Feb. 10 – TGH Innovation Awards & Pitch Competition

With over 800 leaders joining from across the health system, TGH Innovation Awards will celebrate bold ideas and the entrepreneurial spirit of the organization. The event continues with a Shark Tank–style pitch competition where team members present innovative concepts designed to elevate patient care, enhance the team member experience and strengthen the Tampa Bay community, with the winning concept earning the chance to bring their idea to life at TGH.

With over 800 leaders joining from across the health system, TGH Innovation Awards will celebrate bold ideas and the entrepreneurial spirit of the organization. The event continues with a Shark Tank–style pitch competition where team members present innovative concepts designed to elevate patient care, enhance the team member experience and strengthen the Tampa Bay community, with the winning concept earning the chance to bring their idea to life at TGH. Feb. 11 – TGH Innovation Center Ribbon Cutting

Tampa General Hospital will celebrate the grand opening of its new 32,000-square-foot Innovation Center in Ybor City. The Innovation Center will house TGH's innovation team, TGH Ventures, analytics and IT teams, along with the TMRD headquarters. It will also serve as the Tampa headquarters for tech giant Palantir.

Tampa General Hospital will celebrate the grand opening of its new 32,000-square-foot Innovation Center in Ybor City. The Innovation Center will house TGH's innovation team, TGH Ventures, analytics and IT teams, along with the TMRD headquarters. It will also serve as the Tampa headquarters for tech giant Palantir. Feb. 11 – Innovation After Dark

A night of community and music exclusively for TGH team members, physicians and NEXT Summit attendees on the lawn at Sparkman Wharf in partnership with Gasparilla Music Foundation, supporting local emerging artists.

A night of community and music exclusively for TGH team members, physicians and NEXT Summit attendees on the lawn at Sparkman Wharf in partnership with Gasparilla Music Foundation, supporting local emerging artists. Feb. 11–12 – NEXT Summit presented by TGH

A curated gathering of health care, technology and business leaders focused on innovations transforming the business of health care. Featured speakers include: Governor Jeb Bush, Chairman and Founding Partner, Finback Investment Partners Cathie Wood, CEO & CIO, Ark Invest Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, GE HealthCare (U.S. and Canada) Geoffrey Zakarian, Executive Chef, Zakarian Hospitality Jeremy David & Drew Goldstein, Co-Heads of U.S. Healthcare, Palantir Technologies William McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center Michelle Wahler, Founder & Former CEO, Beyond Yoga; Angel Investor

A curated gathering of health care, technology and business leaders focused on innovations transforming the business of health care. Featured speakers include:

For a full lineup of speakers, click here

Feb. 12 – GE HealthCare Allia™ Moveo Ribbon Cutting at USF Health

CAMLS Leaders from Tampa General Hospital, USF Health and GE HealthCare celebrate a transformative investment in the Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD). Hosted at the world-renowned Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), this special event commemorates the ribbon cutting of the new GE Allia™ Moveo robotic imaging system – an advanced platform that further strengthens the partnership between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health and reinforces Tampa's growing leadership in academic medicine and technology-enabled care.

CAMLS Leaders from Tampa General Hospital, USF Health and GE HealthCare celebrate a transformative investment in the Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD). Hosted at the world-renowned Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), this special event commemorates the ribbon cutting of the new GE Allia™ Moveo robotic imaging system – an advanced platform that further strengthens the partnership between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health and reinforces Tampa's growing leadership in academic medicine and technology-enabled care. Feb. 13 – Lessons from the Arena: A Fireside Chat with Former BayCare CEO, Tommy Inzina

The week will conclude with an exclusive fireside chat featuring Tampa General President & CEO, John Couris with former BayCare CEO Tommy Inzina, hosted at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. The conversation will highlight authentic leadership, collaboration, and driving innovation across the health care industry.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the fifth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Preston Rudie

[email protected]

(727) 580-0263

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital