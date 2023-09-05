Tampa Restaurants Unite in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Sept. 5, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's annual Restaurants for Research campaign is raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting local businesses, and uniting some of Tampa's favorite restaurants.

Local restaurant staples are hosting different promotions to support critical research being conducted by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Cancer warrior King walks the runway during his dream walk as a chef, accompanied by professional chefs!
Participating Restaurants & Promotions

  • American Social
    20% of total purchase donated when NPCF Mentioned on September 6
  • CD Roma Restaurant
    20% of total sales donated on September 6
  • Oronzo
    Round-up donation campaign from September 6-30
  • Blind Tiger (all locations)
    $1 donated from every Dirty Thaiger sold through September
  • BluWave Sushi
    Round-up donation campaign through September
  • Grove Soho
    Round-up donation campaign & 50% of proceeds from Soho Sunshine Shot through September
  • Haven
    $3 from a special happy hour burger through September
  • MacDinton's Irish Pub
    Round-up donation campaign & 50% of proceeds from Soho Sunshine Shot through September

The inspiration for Restaurants for Research was ignited from the dreams of pediatric cancer warriors all over the country who aspire to grow up and become chefs, like King.

When you donate to NPCF, you're funding critical research and scientific advances to find better treatment options through the best doctors and scientists at over thirty leading pediatric cancer institutions in the US. With only 4% of all federal funding for cancer research allocated to childhood cancer projects, NPCF seeks your help to offset this lack of funding.

Restaurants for Research has something for every palate and is the perfect way to support critical pediatric cancer research! If you are unable to visit in person, you can donate online at NationalPCF.org/donate.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (called the Sunshine Project) consisting of physicians and scientists from over 30 of the top hospitals in the nation and collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated, 4-star cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org.

