Tampax distributes 4.8 Million Tampons, launching Tampax Starter Kit with WNBA Star Olivia Miles

The Tampax Starter Kit, which officially launched this spring, is specifically designed for first-time tampon users. It includes 12 unscented #1 US OB/GYN recommended tampons* across two absorbencies (Regular and Super), along with step-by-step visual instructions on each wrapper to help guide first-time use, providing her with up to 100% leak-free period protection.

In partnership with star professional women's basketball player Olivia Miles, Tampax is working to replace uncertainty with confidence. TeamSnap and Pep Promotions helped distribute Starter Kit tampon samples across youth sports tournaments, recreation centers and dance studios nationwide.

"As an athlete, every detail matters when it comes to performance, and that includes how I manage my period. I'm proud to partner with Tampax to provide young girls and teens the right tools and education they need to be at their best – whether that's on or off the court," Miles said. "The Tampax Starter Kit gives girls the confidence they need for a positive first experience."

For many young girls, the hesitation starts before even trying a tampon. Tampax's Starter Kit was created after brand research** unlocked key-insights:

72% of teens (who don't use tampons today) agree that they are nervous about trying tampons.

More than half say they don't know how to use a tampon.

Nearly half say they are not comfortable with insertion.

New global research from P&G on World Menstrual Hygiene Day*** further illuminates the menstrual health education gap compared to more normalized health topics such as skincare. Research revealed a clear disconnect in what girls (ages 11-17) know about their bodies:

More than one-third of girls understand their skin better than their period.

Girls are 15% less likely to feel comfortable talking to their parents about periods than skincare.

Over half (56%) of girls say they don't feel prepared for managing their period because they feel awkward asking questions or talking about periods.

"I know the importance of starting strong and staying in the game," Miles added. "I'm excited to partner with Tampax on the Starter Kit because it gives young girls the education and support I wish more people had growing up. I love being a role model for the next generation of girls, making these conversations a little more normal, and helping build their self-confidence."

The broader challenge, Tampax says, is not merely access to products, but helping young people feel ready and confident when they first need them. Through innovative products, comprehensive education, and inspiring partnerships, Tampax is committed to transforming the period experience for the next generation.

Try Tampax Starter Kit today with a $1 off digital coupon valid through July 2026.

What is World Menstrual Hygiene Day?

World Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28) is a global awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. It aims to break the silence, raise awareness, and change negative social norms surrounding menstruation.

Where can I find the new Tampax Starter Kit?

The new Tampax Starter Kit is available at major retailers nationwide and online. Check local drugstores, supermarkets, and online platforms for availability in your area.

Is the Tampax Starter Kit suitable for all young girls trying tampons for the first time?

Yes, the Tampax Starter Kit is specifically designed for young first-timers and addresses common concerns like discomfort and lack of knowledge about tampon use. It provides comprehensive guidance for an easy and comfortable first experience.

How is Tampax addressing the discomfort girls feel talking about periods?

Tampax is addressing this through educational initiatives, partnerships with influential professional athletes like Olivia Miles, and products like the Starter Kit that simplify the learning process. The brand aims to normalize conversations around periods and provide resources for open dialogue.

Notes to the Editor

* Based on a 2026 survey.

**P&G study, September 2025, 350 teens 15-18 years old, US.

***Sample of 7,000 girls aged 11-17 years old and 7,000 moms/female caregivers from the UK, USA, South Africa, France, UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, and India.

About Tampax

Procter & Gamble's leading tampon brand, Tampax, exists to help women and girls better manage their periods through superior internal period protection and medically accurate period education. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs with a product lineup that includes Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant, Tampax Pocket Radiant and Tampax Starter Kit. Only Tampax tampons offer a LeakGuard™ Braid and five absorbency sizes to help provide leak-free periods.

About Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles is a rising star and one of the faces of the next generation of the WNBA. A native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, she starred at Notre Dame before finishing her collegiate career at TCU. During her collegiate career, Miles earned All-American honors and multiple All-Conference selections, while consistently ranking among the national leaders in assists. She was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, cementing her status as a rising star at the professional level.

Contact

Amanda Brown

Senior Communications Manager, North America Feminine Care

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampax