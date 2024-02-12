Tandym Group Acquires Kolter Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym"), a national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company, announced today that it has acquired Kolter Solutions ("Kolter"), a technology staffing company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tandym is backed by Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned businesses in North America, and ICG, a global alternative asset manager.

Based in Maitland, Florida, Kolter is a recruiting and staff augmentation firm specializing in Healthcare IT with an additional focus on professional IT, engineering and digital/creative placements. The expertise, relationships, and goodwill that Kolter has developed over its 14 years of operation will strengthen Tandym's existing presence in the Florida market as well as its focus on Healthcare IT.

Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym, commented, "Today is an exciting day for Tandym. Our acquisition of Kolter Solutions is not just a strategic move for us—it's a commitment to unlocking a wealth of talent and expertise that will drive better outcomes for all, including our existing clients in Florida and neighboring states. Having access to an even deeper pool of qualified talent in this region will allow us to further support our clients across their diverse requirements. We enthusiastically welcome the Kolter team to Tandym."

Roger Whiteman, President of Kolter Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to be part of the growing Tandym family. As we continue to provide personalized concierge service to our consultants, we can now offer new opportunities and resources across the entire country, leveraging Tandym's expansive platform. Tandym's leadership shares the same principles, values, and philosophy that are the cornerstones of who we are."

"Kolter is a highly strategic transaction and is Tandym's fourth acquisition in the last two years, demonstrating the company's commitment to continued growth," stated Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Tandym Board Members and Co-Founders of Mill Rock Capital.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor to Tandym.

About Tandym Group

Tandym is a leading consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. Named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies, the company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including healthcare, technology and professional services (which includes accounting, financial services, HR/people & operations, and legal). For more information, please visit tandymgroup.com.

About Kolter Solutions

Kolter Solutions provides contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire recruiting services to clients in Central Florida and surrounding markets. Kolter Solutions was founded in 2010 by Roger Whiteman. In its 14 years of operation, Kolter Solutions has focused primarily on high-quality personal service to candidates and clients.

About Mill Rock Capital

Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial and business services businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials, and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrockcap.com.

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. The company is a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $86.3bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. ICG operates across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit. ICG develops long-term relationships with its business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and uses its position of influence to benefit the environment and society. ICG is committed to being a net zero asset manager across its operations and relevant investments by 2040. ICG is a member of the FTSE 100 and listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

*as at 31 December 2023.

