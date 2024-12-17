Tandym Group Announces Strategic Realignment and Formation of Partnership with Everly Talent

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group, a leading provider of specialized talent solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic realignment of its clinical healthcare business. As part of this decision, Tandym's direct hire teams will focus on boutique specialty physician, nurse practitioner and advanced practice providers in health care settings. Tandym's clinical contract, workforce and managed solutions businesses will be expanded and aligned with the direct hire teams moving forward. This transition underscores Tandym Group's commitment to focusing on core strengths while ensuring continuity and excellence in client and candidate service through its human-centered, AI-assisted approach.

As part of the realignment, Tandym has formed a partnership with Everly Talent, a firm that will handle direct hire nursing, allied health, social services, leadership and corporate positions within the health care and non-profit space, complementing Tandym's ongoing operations. Everly Talent is owned by former Tandym Group leaders and is staffed by several key employees who previously supported these positions and clients at Tandym.

"Tandym has always been driven by our dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and candidates," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. "This decision enables us to sharpen our focus on core areas while partnering with a trusted team to continue providing outstanding service in the areas transitioning to Everly Talent."

Tandym Group and Everly Talent will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for all stakeholders. Clients and candidates can expect the same high-quality service and commitment to excellence that have defined both organizations.

"We're excited about this new chapter," said Katie Niekrash, Founding Partner of Everly Talent. "Our shared history with Tandym Group lays the foundation for a strong partnership as we move forward. Together, we are committed to achieving success for the clients and candidates we serve."

Both firms remain dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration, ensuring that their collective expertise will continue to meet the evolving needs of the market.

For further information, please visit www.tandymgroup.com and www.everlytalent.com

About Tandym Group

Tandym is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success.

About Everly Talent

At Everly Talent, we empower organizations to build diverse and dynamic teams by connecting them with exceptional talent. As a female-founded firm, our mission is to redefine recruitment through a focus on inclusivity, integrity, and innovation.

