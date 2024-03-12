Tandym Group Names Christopher Kaldrovics as Group Executive for Strategy and Consulting Services

Key Veteran Hire Expands Workforce Solutions Company's Consulting Expertise

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company, announced today that Christopher Kaldrovics has joined Tandym's executive leadership team as Group Executive for Strategy and Consulting Services. He will lead Tandym's efforts to drive client value realization through business strategy initiatives.

Mr. Kaldrovics joins Tandym after a thirty-year career in Wall Street banks and consulting firms. Most recently, he was a Partner in Financial Services at EY, where he aligned EY's business solutions with market opportunities and led strategic engagements in technology, finance, and cloud services. Prior to joining EY, Mr. Kaldrovics was a Partner and Vice President in Global Business Services at IBM, with a focus on technology programs geared towards the financial services industry. He also spent more than 18 years on Wall Street spearheading large projects and leading internal consulting teams at JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch, among others.

Chris Kaldrovics said, "I am thrilled to be joining Tandym in this chapter of my career. I believe in the vision and goals of our leadership team, and we are well positioned to partner with our clients in truly unique ways. In the short time I have been on board I already see the value we are creating for our clients."

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to Tandym. His impressive background in strategy and execution, coupled with his proven ability to build high-performing teams and drive value for clients, makes him an integral addition to the Company," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. "Chris's expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic relationships and capabilities as we continue to elevate our client-focused vision and human-centric technology-driven approach."

"Having had the benefit of knowing Chris for over 20 years, I can say that his wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue our mission to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our clients," added Dave Muller, President of Tandym Group.

About Tandym Group

Tandym is a leading consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. Named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies, the company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including healthcare, technology, and professional services (which includes accounting, financial services, HR/people & operations, and legal). For more information, please visit tandymgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lauren Sobin, Tandym Group

212-204-5105

[email protected]

Joanne Lessner, Lambert

212-222-7436

[email protected]

Caroline Luz, Lambert

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Tandym Group