Tanger Board Members Recognized In WomenInc.'s List Of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors

Tanger's Board of Directors has increased the gender diversity among directors over time and, as reflected in the company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is committed to including highly qualified female candidates in each search the Board undertakes. Currently, 22 percent of Tanger's independent Board members are female.

"Ms. Ryan Berman and Ms. Skerritt are tremendous assets to the Tanger Outlets organization, and the acknowledgement from WomenInc. is well-deserved," said David B. Henry, Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Outlets. "Their combined decades of experience and leadership bring a unique perspective to our business. We value their presence on the Board as we continue to strive to be the first-choice destination for retailers and shoppers."

Ms. Ryan Berman joined Tanger's Board of Directors in January 2009 and has been responsible for business development, consumer strategies and retail operations at leading global fashion and luxury goods companies for more than three decades. She has served in various executive leadership capacities, including Chief Experience and Strategy Officer for Enjoy Technology and Chief Executive Officer at Victoria's Secret Direct.

A member of the Board since July 2018, Ms. Skerritt is a Senior Advisor to Promontory Financial Group, an IBM company, guiding clients on regulatory, governance, and risk management matters. She was formerly Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

For more information about this year's list of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors, visit womeninc.com. To learn more about Tanger's ongoing commitment to gender diversity, read the latest 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report at investors.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

