Tanger Issues Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today the release of its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. In its third year, the report reflects Tanger's continued focus on corporate social responsibility and commitment to environmental, social and governance efforts, with the goal of delivering long-term value to stakeholders, including shareholders, retail partners, employee team members, customers and community partners.

"I am proud of Tanger's accomplishments represented in this report, including decreasing our water and electricity usage in stable centers by 7% and 2.8%, respectively, and donating more than $1 million toward local and national TangerCARES programs in 2018," said Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. "Corporate responsibility at Tanger Outlets is supported by employees throughout our entire organization. As our ESG efforts mature, we intend to continue to communicate with our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

Tanger's reporting process has been guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and was compiled using data available through current internal systems and processes. The information shared within this report was influenced by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks and relevance to Tanger's vision, Corporate Responsibility Framework and the organization's operations.

To see the report in full, please visit investors.tangeroutlets.com. For additional information regarding this report and its contents, please visit our website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Quentin Pell

Quentin.Pell@tangeroutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlet.com

