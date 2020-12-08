Tanger Outlets Appoints Deanna Dancy as Vice President of Field Marketing

"We are pleased to welcome Deanna to the Tanger family," said Leslie Swanson, Executive Vice President of Operations at Tanger Outlets. "Her real estate experience, coupled with her history of success in driving sales and traffic across every kind of shopping center, will complement the company's existing strengths."

"I've always viewed Tanger as an exceptional leader in the outlet industry," said Dancy. "I'm excited to join the Tanger team to help continue to build on the company's current strengths, while bringing a fresh perspective from my previous years of experience in outlets, luxury and mixed-use centers."

Dancy brings to Tanger over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Field Marketing for Simon Property Group, where she led the field marketing function for Simon's regional mall platform, consisting of 120 properties across the United States and Puerto Rico. Dancy is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management and Marketing.

In addition to welcoming Dancy to the team, Tanger announced seven employee promotions in the specialty leasing, marketing partnerships and field operations departments including: Jessica Dalton, Specialty Leasing Vice President; Tonya Newman, Regional Manager; Bethany Jaeger, Regional Manager; Jessica Roberts, Marketing Partnerships Vice President; Casey Jacobs, Regional Manager; Morgan Newman, Regional Manager; and Adam Tracey, Field Operations Vice President.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

