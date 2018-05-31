Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company

"Yesterday marked a special milestone in our business' more than 37-year history and I could not be prouder to have celebrated this occasion alongside our over 600 Tanger employees across the country," said Steven B. Tanger. "Since our initial public offering, our portfolio has seen tremendous growth. We've moved from 17 centers with 1.5 million square feet, to 44 properties with 15.3 million square feet, offering fashionable savings to 22 U.S. states and Canada."

Since the Company's initial public offering, Tanger Outlets has built a proven track record as the only publicly traded REIT focused on the outlet sector. Tanger has increased its dividend every quarter since the IPO and has been a constituent of the distinguish S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index since January 2014.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

