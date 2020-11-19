Tanger Outlets Partners with Delivering Good to Support Families in Need This Holiday Season

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, announced a new partnership with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that provides families in need with new, essential products, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.

To support those in need this holiday season, Tanger is inviting shoppers to join in the spirit of charitable giving. All Tanger centers in the U.S. will sell limited edition "Goodness Gives" beanies to benefit Delivering Good. For every hat sold, $10.00 will be donated to the nonprofit organization. Additionally, Tanger will kick of its fundraising efforts by donating a minimum of 1,000 hats to the nonprofit's partners, including Homeless Families Foundation, Shelter of Flint, Durham Rescue Mission, For Good PGH, The Door.

"We provide poverty and disaster relief by distributing donations of new merchandise to people in need, and 2020 has been a busy year," said Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "Our work is supported by companies like Tanger Outlets, foundations and the public, and our network of over 800 community partners gives us the reach to help people inside and outside the country. The money raised by the hat sales is desperately needed to help us process and ship the record number of product donations we've received. The need is great, and we're so thankful to Tanger Outlets for this opportunity."

The hats will be available for purchase in Shopper Services or on www.tangeroutlets.com for $15.00 starting now while supplies last. For more information on Tanger's partnership with Delivering Good, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/delivering-good.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good supports people as they recover from the daily disaster of poverty, and we are here to help those impacted by COVID-19 nationwide. Over $2 billion of donated products have been distributed through Delivering Good's network since 1985. We provide new clothing, shoes, home goods, children's goods and vital necessities to low income children, families, and individuals. In these difficult times, our work is more important than ever. Our network of more than 800 community partners distribute donations of new merchandise to people in need. More information about Delivering Good is found on social media -- @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram -- and online at www.Delivering-Good.org .

Contact: Quentin Pell, VP of Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management, [email protected]

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

www.tangeroutlet.com

