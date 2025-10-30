Tango unlocks 50% campaign lift with SAS Customer Intelligence 360

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps Tango unify its marketing operations to achieve spectacular ROI

CARY, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fiercely competitive telecom market, Tango, a leading consumer brand under Proximus Luxembourg, faced a challenge: how to deliver personalized, omnichannel marketing in a small but fast-growing and multicultural country. With fragmented tools, siloed data and limited real-time capabilities, Tango's marketing team found it increasingly difficult to orchestrate campaigns that resonated with customers and delivered measurable results. Moving to SAS Customer Intelligence 360, Tango has unified its marketing operations, personalized customer journeys and boosted campaign performance.

A recent use case showed a 50% increase in retention campaign effectiveness.

"This is more than a technology upgrade – it's a new way of doing marketing," said Marina Hellé, Head of Customer Operations at Tango. "We're integrating new channels, working in real time and personalizing messages with greater precision. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 allows us to speak the right way, at the right time, on the right channel – with more impact and less effort."

With SAS Customer Intelligence 360, Tango is now able to utilize:

Omnichannel integration : Delivers seamless communication across mobile apps, websites, email, SMS and more.

: Delivers seamless communication across mobile apps, websites, email, SMS and more. Real-time personalization : Tailors offers to individual customer behavior and eligibility, reducing frustration and increasing satisfaction.

: Tailors offers to individual customer behavior and eligibility, reducing frustration and increasing satisfaction. Operational efficiency: Centralizes campaign workflows in a single platform and reduces lead times.

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 enables marketers to create fluid customer journeys, segment audiences using diverse data sources and optimize campaigns with built-in analytics and AI. It breaks down data silos and empowers marketers to act on insights instantly.

"The 'wow' moment for me was realizing we could prevent customer disappointment by recognizing them on our website and only showing offers they're eligible for," said Hellé. "That's a game changer for customer experience."

Tango is already seeing the impact of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 in two key areas:

Smarter retention campaigns

Previously, customers nearing the end of their contracts received a paper voucher with a store-only redemption process. With SAS Customer Intelligence 360, Tango now delivers a multistep, omnichannel journey:

Push notifications and banners in the app and website.

Follow-up emails if there's no interaction.

Paper mail as a last resort.

Real-time website personalization

Tango can now identify whether a visitor is a customer or prospect and tailor the website experience accordingly. If a customer isn't eligible for a promotion, they won't see it – instead, they'll receive a personalized offer or the option to sign up for future availability alerts.

"It's a win-win: Customers get a smoother, more relevant experience, and we get better conversion rates," said Hellé.

"By leveraging a customer engagement platform that was designed to quickly unify disparate data sources, create holistic customer profiles to derive deep customer understanding and quickly deliver personalized customer interactions in real time, it's not surprising that Tango has seen such strong campaign lift," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "Fifty percent in the telecom industry is unheard of – it's a real testament to the SAS and Tango relationship and the joint solution they have developed together."

A platform built for the future

As Tango continues to evolve, the company is preparing to use SAS' upcoming AI module for marketing, which will help them generate predictive scores – like churn risk or next-best offer – based on their own data, without transferring it to the cloud. This ensures both performance and privacy.

"With SAS Customer Intelligence 360, we're not just doing marketing better – we're doing it smarter, faster and more respectfully," said Hellé. "It's helping us stay competitive in a market where every customer interaction counts."

To learn more about SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and how it helps organizations like Tango deliver smarter marketing, visit https://www.sas.com/en_us/solutions/customer-intelligence/marketing.html.

